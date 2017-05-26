Michael Bennett continues to stress team unity

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett was immediately dismissive of an article on ESPN on Thursday that posited a rift between cornerback Richard Sherman and quarterback Russell Wilson. Bennett called the article “trash,” and Sherman quickly followed suit by saying it was “nonsense.” On Friday, Bennett threw a few more punches at the premise, but in a more subtle way.

Team is everything in this sport pic.twitter.com/BB5bkJNobe — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 26, 2017

I love playing with my brother @RSherman_25 he is the best at everything he does pic.twitter.com/KNgZWMB6aB — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 26, 2017

Bennett praised love for both his quarterback and his “brother” Sherman in a series of back-to-back tweets. (Can two be a “series”? I’m going with it.) Sherman and Wilson have played together on the Seahawks since 2012, while Bennett joined the fray in 2013. Even through multiple disputes over his contract in the last couple of years, Bennett continues to be the type of teammate who believes in unity and loyalty, and certainly shows no love lost for those outside of the locker who claim there are any issues.

Earlier this week, Bennett said he would be boycotting The Seattle Times for the rest of his career — and would encourage teammates to do the same — based on a piece by Matt Calkins that called him immature. Calkins apologized for the article.

Bennett has not said he would back out of his boycott, however. Is ESPN next?