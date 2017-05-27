Century Links 5/27: Seahawks' Locker Room is Fine, Unless it Isn't

Others told Seth Wickersham he “nailed it” on Seahawks | ProFootballTalk

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett and Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman took issue with Seth Wickersham's ESPN The Magazine article regarding the dysfunction in Seattle. Others didn't.

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Curt Warner's incredible, heartbreaking story | The News Tribune

For all the wonders Curt Warner performed for the Seahawks on the field, what he and his wife have done since are true miracles.

Seattle Seahawks DE Frank Clark calls home break-in 'karma'

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark calls home break-in karma.

How much would Colin Kaepernick cost the Seattle Seahawks? - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

Whether Colin Kaepernick signs with Seattle or not will likely come down to money. Here's a look at three types of deals the Seahawks might offer.

Skip Bayless explains why the Seahawks are on the verge of implosion | FOX Sports

Bayless and Shannon Sharpe agree that something needs to change in Seattle.

Seahawks Players Tackle Life In The Corporate World With Microsoft Job Shadow Program | Seattle Seahawks

Eleven Seahawks players took part in a Microsoft job shadow program earlier this offseason.

Podcast Player - Which Seahawks rookie is in for a rude awakening?

With rookie will be in for the rudest awakening when the Seahawks start phase 3 of OTAs on Tuesday? From Brock's personal experience, what stands out when you meet Marshawn Lynch? Which other player, all-time, is the most like Richard Sherman?

The pieces are in place for Tom Brady, Patriots to challenge NFL's scoring record - CBSSports.com

From a still great Brady to his weapons to hidden factors, the 2017 Pats could be an all-time great team

History says trading up for a first-round quarterback is generally a terrible idea - CBSSports.com

Franchise QBs are the only road to success nowadays; unfortunately, they're impossible to find

Zimmer hopes to return to coaching in early June - NFL.com

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will be back in Minnesota next weekend, and hopes to start coaching soon after.

Breshad Perriman impressing Ravens in OTAs - NFL.com

The early reviews are in: The Ravens are really high on Breshad Perriman through one week of OTAs. What did Dennis Pitta, Mike Wallace and John Harbaugh have to say about the wideout?

Jets reportedly to hire female DBs preseason intern - NFL.com

The New York Jets are set to hire their first female coach. Gang Green reportedly intends to hire Collette Smith to work with the defensive backs this summer as a preseason intern.

Pederson: Competition sharpening Nelson Agholor - NFL.com

For football fans in the spring, anything is possible. For Eagles fans in the spring, that means believing in the arrival of 2015 first-round pick Nelson Agholor.

Cardinals ready to see 'the best Robert Nkemdiche' - NFL.com

Robert Nkemdiche had a season to forget in 2016. One year later, Nkemdiche is back at the Cardinals' facility, looking to right whatever wrongs derailed his first season as a professional athlete.