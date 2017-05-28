You’re John Schneider: make and dodge two deals

Thankfully, you are NOT John Schneider, and neither am I. But maybe one of you secretly is! Do not reveal yourself, Schneid. Keep lurking like a smart lurker.

The Seattle Seahawks’ real JS is going to have to make some interesting decisions. Like always, of course, but after three seasons of acquiring top-tier talent and three seasons of retaining it, the time to make tougher decisions and possibly let go of dear players is going to get more intense.

In today’s first poll you get to make one deal and only one; in the second poll you have to veto one of the deals.

Poll You, John Schneider, must agree to one *and only one* of these extensions with a player whose contract expires after this season. Which one? This poll is closed 36% Justin Britt, 4/35, 10 signing bonus, 17 guaranteed (1809 votes)

41% Kam Chancellor, 2/19, 8 bonus, 12 g’teed (2022 votes)

22% Jimmy Graham, 3/33, 13 bonus, 18 g’teed (1087 votes) 4918 votes total Vote Now

The numbers are not chosen at random. Justin Britt’s contract would place him sixth in AAV and third in guaranteed money. Kam Chancellor’s is shorter but rich on guarantee percentage and would place him sixth among all safeties in AAV, one notch behind... Earl Thomas. Jimmy Graham’s would keep him the highest-paid tight end*, with a small annual raise and the second-highest guarantee in the league, while protecting the team significantly in years two and three.

*pending Rob Gronkowski’s imminent deal, but there would be little shame in walking around as the second-highest paid TE behind Gronk.

Maybe more fun, or more sad, or both: the part where you keep two of the deals because you like them, but have to veto one.

Poll You, John Schneider, must veto one *and only one* of these extensions with a player whose contract expires after this season. Which one? This poll is closed 23% Justin Britt, 4/35, 10 signing bonus, 17 guaranteed (964 votes)

28% Kam Chancellor, 2/19, 8 bonus, 12 g’teed (1153 votes)

47% Jimmy Graham, 3/33, 13 bonus, 18 g’teed (1936 votes) 4053 votes total Vote Now

Fortunately Schneider will keep all three — ah, drat, I jinxed it.