Century Links 5/28: No News on Seahawks' Backup QB Front

Spike Lee posts, then deletes photo thanking Seahawks’ Pete Carroll for signing Colin Kaepernick | The Seattle Times

The famous film director posted a photo Saturday morning, thanking Pete Carroll and the Seahawks for signing Colin Kaepernick. He later deleted the post.

Why Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy wore No. 99 in 1992 | | themercury.com

On the day that he died, Cortez Kennedy’s banner was the only thing illuminated at CenturyLink Field, a spectacular pin drop of light.

Former Seahawks running back Curt Warner and wife share experieces with autism | News & Observer

Former Seahawks All-Pro running back, Curt Warner, and his wife, Ana, have focused their lives on treatments and therapies for their twin autistic sons. The demands of their care left them largely sequestered for nearly 20 years. ‘For a long time, we wondered how far we could go without breaking,’ Curt said. But together they’ve made it through fire and pain.

Kam Chancellor’s “Bam Bam Spring Jam” wraps up biggest weekend yet | WAVY-TV

Ex-Seahawk Isaiah Kacyvenski co-launching flag football league - seattlepi.com

There was a draft, scores and records posted after games, a league commissioner, postseason tournament and a Super Bowl with a cash prize. [...] the retired linebacker is on the board of advisors of the American Flag Football League, a professional organization set to host its inaugural game on June 27 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California. The inaugural game in June will feature former NFL players such as Michael Vick, who's serving as a player and league advisor, and former Seahawks running back Justin Forsett. After the debut game this year, there will be a nationwide tournament with a cash prize for the champion, featuring eight league-owned franchises comprised of former premiere athletes competing against a host of other teams formed by players through a tryout system, beginning in the summer of 2018. "The AFFL makes professional football more accessible to a wide variety of athletes, not just veterans of tackle football," Lewis said in a press release. The league eliminates the traditional physical limitations of tackle football, creating a platform for players who have elite athletic ability and speed, regardless of their size.

Seahawks’ stormy offseason presents Pete Carroll with his biggest coaching challenge | The Seattle Times

How successfully he can resolve the issues roiling under the surface — and increasingly spilling over into public view — will provide strong evidence on whether Carroll’s coaching ethos of allowing players to express their personalities is a sustainable model.

Michael Vick plans to sign a one-day contract, retire as a Falcon | ProFootballTalk

It's been a decade since Michael Vick went from a Falcons superstar to a convicted felon, and after his release from prison he's been an Eagle, a Jet and a Steeler. But he'll be remembered for his greatness in Atlanta, and that's where he wants his career to come to an official end.

Jim Caldwell isn’t interested in Kaepernick, but believes in him | ProFootballTalk

The Lions don't have a veteran backup to quarterback Matthew Stafford. They're nevertheless not interested in adding Colin Kaepernick. Via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press, coach Jim Caldwell recently said that Kaepernick won't be pursued by the team.

Robert Woods trying to be Rams' No. 1 receiver - NFL.com

Back in his hometown of Los Angeles, Robert Woods is wasting no time settling in and stirring things up. Might the former Bill make the leap over Tavon Austin in the Rams' depth chart?

Rob Gronkowski 'looks like Gronk' in return from injury - NFL.com

Three words: Gronk. Is. Back. Rob Gronkowski impressed reporters and coaches in his return from a season-ending back injury this week, notably during Thursday's organized team activities.

Cowboys have 'significant' role for WR Ryan Switzer - NFL.com

While some presumed that Ryan Switzer's selection meant Cole Beasley could soon be replaced by a younger, healthier model, Dallas has other plans in mind for both wideouts.

Lions reach one-year agreement with RB Matt Asiata - NFL.com

The Lions are adding much-needed help to the backfield. Former Vikings running back Matt Asiata has agreed to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.