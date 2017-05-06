A quick Seahawks 53-man roster projection

The Seattle Seahawks have a schedule, a rookie class, and a number of free agent signees. What they don’t have yet is their 53-man roster. One thing to remember with any roster projection for this team is that they carried the most undrafted free agents in the NFL last season, including seven rookie UDFAs to open 2016. Here is a quick attempt at one:

QB - Russell Wilson, Trevone Boykin

The only other QBs on the roster right now are undrafted free agent Skyler Howard and the recently-returned Jake Heaps. Boykin has the edge because he won the job a year ago and flashed a bit of promise, but the door is definitely open.

FB - Algernon Brown

One rookie UDFA who has a decent shot to make the team, as the Seahawks usually carry a fullback and Brown is shiny and new. Here’s a pre-draft write-up on him from Gang Green Nation:

Brown runs with extraordinary power and agility for such a big man. Brown is an aggressive and relentless back, doling out more punishment than he receives. He runs right through arm tackles, scatters defensive backs like bowling pins, drags multiple defenders yards downfield, and nearly always falls forward. He has excellent balance, good field vision, and is surprisingly nimble for a man his size. However, Brown lacks elite speed, runs a bit too upright, and may not have the burst to play the position at an NFL level. Is Brown a blocking fullback? Maybe, but he is extremely raw as a blocker. Algernon Brown can at times be a crushing blocker, and he does not lack enthusiasm for the task. However, Brown whiffs too much, exhibits poor form, often lunging off balance, lowering his head, or turning his shoulders. He will need extensive coaching to get him up to NFL level blocking.

RB - Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise, Thomas Rawls, Chris Carson

I have four backs making the final roster as of now, with Lacy and Rawls splitting lead carries, Prosise making his mark as a receiving back, and Carson backing up whatever is needed of him. Obviously Alex Collins and Troymaine Pope would be difficult cuts and certainly could win the job over Carson.

TE - Jimmy Graham, Luke Willson, Nick Vannett, Tyrone Swoopes

I surprised myself by carrying four tight ends again, but Swoopes is so intriguing as an athlete/raw prospect that maybe he’s this year’s Tanner McEvoy.

WR - Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Paul Richardson, Amara Darboh, Tanner McEvoy

I switched David Moore back to McEvoy at the last second here. I find Moore to be quite interesting but McEvoy could still be on track to develop into quite the weapon. He does need to take a substantial step forward in year two, but most receivers do. I have released Jermaine Kearse, as I have been wont to do all offseason.

OL - Luke Joeckel, Ethan Pocic, Justin Britt, Oday Aboushi, Germain Ifedi, George Fant, Jordan Roos, Rees Odhiambo, Joey Hunt

I feel that Mark Glowinski played poorly last season and they won’t just keep him around because he has 19 starts (including playoffs) under his belt. They signed Aboushi and Joeckel, drafted Pocic, and gave Roos a $20,000 bonus to come to Seattle, the most of any of their UDFAs — all to shake up and make changes to the offensive line. I also don’t have Justin Senior on the final roster.

DT - Ahtyba Rubin, Jarran Reed, Malik McDowell, Quenton Jefferson, Nazair Jones

Nothing too groundbreaking here. Garrison Smith and Shaneil Jenkins were the ones who barely didn’t make the cut.

DE - Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, Frank Clark, Cassius Marsh

I don’t think Dion Jordan will make the final roster, but if he shows up in decent shape and plays well in the preseason, he’s certainly an interesting one to watch.

OLB - KJ Wright, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Dewey McDonald, Arthur Brown

ILB - Bobby Wagner, Michael Wilhoite

The biggest names I released here are Terence Garvin and Ronald Powell. Nothing too major and they still kept two of their free agent linebacker signings. I mean, if you told me you think Garvin over Wilhoite, or that they kept both and had one fewer defensive tackle or something, I’d buy that too. Undrafted free agents Otha Peters and Nick Usher could pick up steam, as well as second-year pro Kache Palacio.

CB - Richard Sherman, Shaquill Griffin, Jeremy Lane, DeAndre Elliott, Neiko Thorpe

DeShawn Shead (PUP)

It wasn’t too hard to come down to the final five. Bradley McDougald could end up playing the nickel, also. Sixth round pick Mike Tyson (safety-to-corner convert), and veteran Perrish Cox would be the recognizable cuts here. Undrafted free agent Tony Bridges is another one to watch.

S - Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Bradley McDougald, Delano Hill, Tedric Thompson

As said, McDougald should be playing in multiple positions on the field, and often. They have their two starting safeties and now two very intriguing backups with Hill and Thompson.

K - Blair Walsh

P - Jon Ryan

LS - Tyler Ott

Jon Ryan, the one man who has seen it all, entering his 10th season with the Seahawks.