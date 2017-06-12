 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jim Harbaugh, Carroll successor: Yea or Nay?

Give it some thought

By John Fraley
not a photoshop

Before you say no, the visual evidence:

I didn’t use all the gifs. Not even close. What do you think the comment section is for?

Before you confirm that no answer, the coaching evidence:

  • 44-19-1 career pro coaching record
  • 5-3 NFL playoff record
  • One NFC title; three straight NFCCG appearances
  • 78-33 career college coaching record

Before you scroll down to the “no” option in the poll, allow me to sow the final seed of doubt in your doubting mind. Here are the records of the teams Harbaugh took over in the two years prior to his arrival, then in the first two years of his tenure.

  • Michigan: from 12-13 to 20-6
  • 49ers: from 14-18 to 24-7-1
  • Stanford: from 6-17 to 9-15*
  • Univ. of San Diego: from 5-18 to 18-5

*then 20-6 in the next two

Harbaugh hasn’t forgotten the acrimonious way he and the Niners parted. Hours after Jim Tomsula was let go by San Francisco, a tweet surfaced...

Pretty sure I know which team Harbaugh would love to stick it to the most in the NFC West. And it ain’t the Seattle Seahawks.

When Pete Carroll hangs it up as Seahawks head coach, would you be open to Jim Harbaugh as his successor?

  • 38%
    Hell yes
    (1408 votes)
  • 27%
    I’d live with it and maybe even like it too
    (1011 votes)
  • 8%
    Not sure, gotta think about that one
    (329 votes)
  • 6%
    No I don’t think so
    (252 votes)
  • 17%
    No. God no. No. Huh-uh. NOnonononoNO. No multiplied by absolutely no.
    (657 votes)
