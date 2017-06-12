Jim Harbaugh, Carroll successor: Yea or Nay?

Before you say no, the visual evidence:

I didn’t use all the gifs. Not even close. What do you think the comment section is for?

Before you confirm that no answer, the coaching evidence:

44-19-1 career pro coaching record

5-3 NFL playoff record

One NFC title; three straight NFCCG appearances

78-33 career college coaching record

Before you scroll down to the “no” option in the poll, allow me to sow the final seed of doubt in your doubting mind. Here are the records of the teams Harbaugh took over in the two years prior to his arrival, then in the first two years of his tenure.

Michigan: from 12-13 to 20-6

49ers: from 14-18 to 24-7-1

Stanford: from 6-17 to 9-15*

Univ. of San Diego: from 5-18 to 18-5

*then 20-6 in the next two

Harbaugh hasn’t forgotten the acrimonious way he and the Niners parted. Hours after Jim Tomsula was let go by San Francisco, a tweet surfaced...

Do not be deceived. You will reap what you sow. — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 4, 2016

Pretty sure I know which team Harbaugh would love to stick it to the most in the NFC West. And it ain’t the Seattle Seahawks.