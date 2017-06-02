There may be a time where the Seattle Seahawks will sign former San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Colin Kaepernick, but that time is not now. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media after Friday’s OTA session and addressed their plans at backup quarterback.

“The doors are always open to opportunities,’’ Carroll said (All quotes via Seattle Times). “We are just going to try to do the best we can for guys, whatever opportunities present themselves, and we’ll see. As of right now, we know what we are doing.’’

“It was another opportunity to keep abreast of what is available to help our team,’’ Carroll said. “(General manager) John (Schneider) continues to work at every turn to figure out what is available, what we could do and does it fit. Colin has been a fantastic football player and he’s going to continue to be. At this time we didn’t do anything with it but we know where he is and who he is and we had a chance to understand him much moreso. He’s a starter in this league and I can’t imagine — we have a starter. But he’s a starter in this league and I can’t imagine somebody won’t give him a chance to play.’’

Both Kaepernick and former Rams quarterback Austin Davis (whose career-best game arguably came against the Seahawks in 2014) were brought in for visits last week, with Kaepernick obviously commanding all of the media attention. A few days ago, Pat Kirwan, former NFL scout and close friend of Carroll, said on his radio show that he did not expect the Seahawks to sign Kaepernick. This is the last time anyone looks to Spike Lee for hot NFL scoops.

Kaepernick may be starter-quality to Carroll, but with preseason just two months away, the man who would’ve been all but assured the Super Bowl 47 MVP award had the Niners rallied to beat the Ravens is still unemployed. When asked about why no one has picked Kaepernick up, Carroll replied, “I don’t know. We brought him in here to check him out and we know what we are doing right now and I think it was very productive to get to know him better.’’’

The current quarterback depth consists of Russell Wilson (duh), Trevone Boykin, and Jake Heaps, which is no different from the beginning of last preseason. The only major difference between this year compared to 2016 is the ongoing legal issues concerning Boykin. His March arrest has since led to San Antonio prosecutors filing a motion to revoke Boykin’s probation. That hearing is scheduled for June 6th, so that’ll be something to keep an eye on. Otherwise, Boykin and Heaps have taken part in OTAs, and they’re Wilson’s backups until further notice.