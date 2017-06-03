Century Links 6/3: Competition at RB

Eddie Lacy Embracing Competition At Running Back | Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy is ready to compete for work in Seattle's backfield this upcoming season.

Pete Carroll Shares Injury Updates On Earl Thomas, Tyler Lockett & More | Seattle Seahawks

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll shared injury updates on Earl Thomas, Tyler Lockett, Luke Joeckel, Eddie Lacy, and Kam Chancellor following his team's third OTA.

Five Takeaways From Day 3 Of Seahawks Organized Team Activities | Seattle Seahawks

Key takeaways from Pete Carroll's press conference following Day 3 of Seahawks OTAs.

With Seahawks, Luke Joeckel is trying to prove he belongs in the NFL | The News Tribune

After suffering a season-ending knee injury last October, Joeckel – the No. 2 overall pick in 2013 – signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks. He says it’s a “prove-it” deal.

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll: “This Locker Room Is In Great Shape” | Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says his team "is in marvelous position" when it comes to locker room chemistry.

Through Football And Fatherhood, Russell Wilson "Putting Together An Incredible Offseason" | Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson chats about becoming a new father and how he's fine-tuned his approach to the offseason.

Report: Colin Kaepernick ‘wants to be a Seahawk,' content with being a backup | KIRO-TV

With rumors rampant in recent weeks that Colin Kaepernick could end up being Russell Wilson\u2019s backup in Seattle, one potential hurdle was the possibility that the former 49ers starting quarterback wouldn\u2019t be willing to take a lesser role with his onetime arch-rival. According to one report, that isn\u2019t the case at all.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson addresses relationship with Richard Sherman | KIRO-TV

The Seahawks kicked off day one of their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Tuesday, May 30.

Pete Carroll praises Colin Kaepernick but says Seahawks won’t sign him ‘at this time’ - The Washington Post

Seattle is the only NFL team known to have shown an interest in the free agent quarterback, who made headlines last year for his protests of the national anthem.

Podcast Player - Who should be the Seahawks' backup QB?

Who should and who will be the Seahawks' backup quarterback in 2017? What is the Seahawks' best offensive personnel package on third down? Which NFC team poses the biggest threat to the Seahawks?

Wade Phillips is the best, please recognize this reality - NFL.com

Dan Hanzus has a message for you all on this otherwise mundane Friday: Wade Phillips is the greatest. Don't believe him? Just look at Phillips' Twitter feed.

Saints sign Marshon Lattimore, five other draft picks - NFL.com

The Saints entered the 2017 draft with a visible need at cornerback and addressed that with their first selection. They signed that new addition and five others on Friday.

Seahawks to honor Cortez Kennedy with No. 96 decal - NFL.com

Cortez Kennedy will be with the Seahawks in spirit all season long. The club decided to make the No. 96 helmet decal -- Kennedy's number -- a permanent fixture for 2017.

Carroll on Kap: 'At this time, we didn't do anything' - NFL.com

Colin Kaepernick visited with the Seahawks last week. While Seattle did not sign the veteran quarterback, coach Pete Carroll spoke highly of Kaerpernick on Friday afternoon.

Pitta's career in jeopardy after re-injuring hip in OTAs - NFL.com

Dennis Pitta's latest hip injury could be his last. The tight end's career is in jeopardy after suffering a dislocated hip during Ravens OTAs, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Chiefs release wide receiver Jeremy Maclin - NFL.com

Count this as one less target for Alex Smith. The Chiefs have released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin after two seasons in Kansas City, the team announced.