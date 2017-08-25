Seahawks-Chiefs Final Score: Russell Wilson shines in Seattle’s win over Kansas City

The Seattle Seahawks doubled up the Kansas City Chiefs on the scoreboard, winning 26-13 in a game filled with just way too many penalties. A whopping 27 were accepted and several more were declined.

Russell Wilson was the runaway star of the show, completing 13-of-19 passes for 200 yards and a short touchdown to Tre Madden in the 2nd quarter. He made a series of fantastic throws down the field, spreading the ball out to the likes of Doug Baldwin, Jimmy Graham, Jermaine Kearse, and Chris Carson, all of whom managed 25+ yard receptions. The rushing attack looked solid, with Carson and Eddie Lacy each getting their share of 10+ yard carries. Pass protection was definitely a positive, as Wilson was seldom hurried, and it wasn’t until the 3rd quarter that the Chiefs were able to sack Russ, as Rees Odhiambo (who otherwise played very well) was badly beaten by Chris Jones. It’s hard not to be giddy about the way Wilson is looking right now, especially when he has a clean pocket to work with.

The defense did not give up a touchdown, with De’Anthony Thomas’ 95 yard kickoff return representing Kansas City’s only trip into the end zone. Kansas City had a good opening drive going, and had it extended on a Bobby Wagner roughing the passer penalty, but KJ Wright stuffed Kareem Hunt on a 3rd and 1 and forced the Chiefs to settle for 3. Alex Smith was off-target, his receivers had a couple of drops, and the end result was an ugly statline of 7-of-17 for 44 yards. Of concern for the Chiefs will be the loss of RB Spencer Ware, who was carted off with a knee injury on that opening possession.

I’ve almost blanked out on what the 2nd half looked like. Lots of flags were thrown, and it was a disjointed mess even by preseason standards. Trevone Boykin was dismal, going 0-for-6 and throwing an interception. Austin Davis sealed a Seahawks victory by hooking up with Tanner McEvoy on a 28-yard touchdown. Tramaine Brock forced a strip-sack of Tyler Bray on a corner blitz on Seattle’s final defensive possession, and Jeremy Liggins recovered the fumble.

Seattle closes out its preseason at Oakland on Thursday, August 31st at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on Q13 FOX.