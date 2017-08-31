During the 2nd quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, second-year cornerback DeAndre Elliott went down in excruciating pain after trying to tackle Oakland running back John Crockett.

A cart was immediately called for, and an air cast was needed to stabilize Elliott’s right leg. The broadcast replay showed that linebacker Otha Peters was attempting to bring Crockett down, then Elliott came in for support, but Elliott’s right leg was rolled into by Peters, which caused DeAndre’s ankle to bend in a way it shouldn’t bend. It’s somewhat reminiscent of Justin Britt’s inadvertent tumble into George Fant’s knee two weeks ago.

I tried to screenshot the play in the least squeamish way possible, so here it is. Your imagination can piece together what happened next.

Elliott played in 13 games last season and was Deshawn Shead’s replacement when Shead tore his ACL in Seattle’s playoff defeat against Atlanta. I’m 99.9% sure that Elliott is headed to IR, which is really unfortunate.

The Seahawks currently lead the Raiders 10-7 in the third quarter.