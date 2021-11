Rob Staton joins me for a new episode of 3000 NFL Mock Draft. We spend the first half talking about college ball and what’s going on with the lack of good offensive line prospects, then we spend the second half talking about the Seahawks and why there are no good offensive linemen. Hmmm.... could there be a connection?

