Filed under: Sunday Night Football: Packers at Falcons open thread New, comments By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Sep 17, 2017, 5:43pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sunday Night Football: Packers at Falcons open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports That amazing Packers defense from last week has already given up a touchdown to the Falcons in just a shade over five minutes. Loading comments...
Loading comments...