 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking news! Jamal Adams agrees to new deal, making him NFL's highest paid safety

Filed under:

Sunday Night Football: Packers at Falcons open thread

New, comments
By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

That amazing Packers defense from last week has already given up a touchdown to the Falcons in just a shade over five minutes.

Loading comments...