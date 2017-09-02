Seahawks 2017 practice squad tracker

Updates regarding the Seattle Seahawks 2017 practice squad (for Week 1, at least) following final cuts.
Known/rumored Practice Squad players so far:
David Moore, WR
Joey Hunt, C
Tyrone Swoopes, TE
Garrison Smith, DT
Mike Davis, RB
Cyril Grayson, WR
Mike Tyson, CB
Jarron Jones, OT
Other Seahawks-related waiver/claim practice squad news
Alex Collins to the
Jets Ravens practice squad
Former #Seahawks RB Alex Collins, who cleared waivers today, will sign with the #Jets practice squad, source said.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 3, 2017
Change of plans: Alex Collins will sign to the #Ravens practice squad instead, source said. Better fit and opportunity. https://t.co/XLM6cqRtBM— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 3, 2017
Kasen Williams was claimed by the Browns
Notables: Chargers claimed Michael Schofield (Broncos); Colts claimed RB Matt Jones (Redskins); Browns claimed WR Kasen Williams (Seahawks).— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 3, 2017
Quinton Jefferson goes to the Rams
Rams have claimed OL Austin Neary (Eagles), OL JJ Dielman (Bengals) and DL Quinton Jefferson (Seahawks).— Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) September 3, 2017
Pierre Desir to the Colts.
#Colts claimed former #Seahawks CB Pierre Desir.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 3, 2017
Here are some Seahawks who went unclaimed:
Seems Seahawks can still retain Tyron Swoopes, Mike Tyson, Alex Collins, Trevone Boykin, David Moore, Joey Hunt, Kenny Lawler, Cyril Grayson— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) September 3, 2017
Here’s some practice squad rules, courtesy of SB Nation’s Cowboys site, BloggingTheBoys:
Practice squad basics
Each NFL team can have up to 10 players on its practice squad.
Practice squad players ... practice with the team. They do not play in games.
Not all players are eligible to be signed to NFL practice squads (see eligibility rules above).
Practice squad players are paid per week and can be released at any point during the season.
Practice squad players are free to sign with other NFL teams, but they have to be signed to the 53-man active roster of the acquiring team. A practice squad player cannot be signed to another practice squad unless he is first released.
A practice squad player can not sign with his team's upcoming opponent, unless he does so six days before the upcoming game or 10 days if his team is currently on a bye week.
If a practice squad player is signed to the active roster, he will receive a minimum of three weekly paychecks, even if he is released before spending three weeks with the new team.
In order to be signed to a practice squad after being released, a player must first clear waivers, and is subject to waiver claims by other teams
