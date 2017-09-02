Seahawks 2017 practice squad tracker

Updates regarding the Seattle Seahawks 2017 practice squad (for Week 1, at least) following final cuts.

David Moore, WR

Joey Hunt, C

Tyrone Swoopes, TE

Garrison Smith, DT

Mike Davis, RB

Cyril Grayson, WR

Mike Tyson, CB

Jarron Jones, OT

Alex Collins to the Jets Ravens practice squad

Former #Seahawks RB Alex Collins, who cleared waivers today, will sign with the #Jets practice squad, source said.

Change of plans: Alex Collins will sign to the #Ravens practice squad instead, source said. Better fit and opportunity. https://t.co/XLM6cqRtBM

Kasen Williams was claimed by the Browns

Quinton Jefferson goes to the Rams

Pierre Desir to the Colts.

Here are some Seahawks who went unclaimed:

Here’s some practice squad rules, courtesy of SB Nation’s Cowboys site, BloggingTheBoys:

Practice squad basics

Each NFL team can have up to 10 players on its practice squad.

Practice squad players ... practice with the team. They do not play in games.

Not all players are eligible to be signed to NFL practice squads (see eligibility rules above).

Practice squad players are paid per week and can be released at any point during the season.

Practice squad players are free to sign with other NFL teams, but they have to be signed to the 53-man active roster of the acquiring team. A practice squad player cannot be signed to another practice squad unless he is first released.

A practice squad player can not sign with his team's upcoming opponent, unless he does so six days before the upcoming game or 10 days if his team is currently on a bye week.

If a practice squad player is signed to the active roster, he will receive a minimum of three weekly paychecks, even if he is released before spending three weeks with the new team.

In order to be signed to a practice squad after being released, a player must first clear waivers, and is subject to waiver claims by other teams