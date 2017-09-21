Thursday Night Football open thread: Rams at 49ers

Not every team has to be on Thursday Night Football anymore, but every team needs at least one national game. For instance, instead of being in TNF purgatory, the Jaguars and Browns have their lone national appearances in London.

Neither the Rams nor the 49ers have another primetime game for the rest of the season.

The good news on the Thursday night front is that after we endure Bears at Packers next week, there are some decent matchups on tap. New England at Tampa Bay for week 5, Philadelphia at Carolina in week 6, Kansas City at Oakland in week 7, and Miami at Baltimore in week 8 range from reasonably interesting to must-see.