Seahawks finalize 10-man practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced their 10-man practice squad on Monday, and the most notable name on this list is quarterback Trevone Boykin, who was Russell Wilson’s backup last season but lost his spot to Austin Davis this year.

Here’s the full list of Seahawks practice squad players:

Trevone Boykin, QB

Mike Davis, RB

David Moore, WR

Cyril Grayson, WR

Jarron Jones, OT

Joey Hunt, C

Tyrone Swoopes, TE

Garrison Smith, DT

Austin Calitro, LB

Mike Tyson, CB

Boykin, Hunt, and Smith were all on Seattle’s 53-man roster in 2016. Hunt started one game, filling in for the injured Justin Britt in the team’s 14-5 loss to the Buccaneers in November.

Moore (7th round) and Tyson (6th round) were both chosen by the Seahawks in this year’s draft. Grayson, a former track and field star at LSU, signed with Seattle in April and otherwise hadn’t played organized football since high school. Swoopes was an undrafted free agent out of Texas, where he played quarterback and was a very formidable rushing threat, particularly in short yardage. Seattle had him switch to tight-end, where he had himself a respectable showing in preseason.

Davis, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, also had solid preseason performances, but it was always going to be hard for him to find a spot in a backfield as crowded as Seattle’s, especially with the rave reviews Chris Carson was receiving. JD McKissic ended up being preferred over both Davis and Alex Collins.

The two practice squad players who weren’t on Seattle’s 90-man roster are Calitro and Jones. Calitro originally signed with the Jets, having gone undrafted out of Villanova, but was let go less than two weeks later. When Malcolm Smith was placed on injured reserve in August, the 49ers picked up Calitro, but he was ultimately waived during roster cutdown day. Jones was undrafted out of Notre Dame and was converted from defensive tackle to left tackle when the Giants signed him. His draft profile also says he’s a former basketball player, which is important to note because people often forget that Jimmy Graham and George Fant also used to play basketball.