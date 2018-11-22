Century Links 11/22: Happy Thanksgiving!

Tyler Lockett “Having A Great Season” For Seahawks

Receiver Tyler Lockett is having the best season of his career and has been a key part of Seattle's offense this year.

Wednesday Practice Report: Four Seahawks Do Not Participate Ahead Of Sunday’s Game at Panthers

Linebacker K.J. Wright (knee), wideout Doug Baldwin (groin), defensive end Dion Jordan (knee), and cornerback Justin Coleman (not injury related) did not participate in practice Wednesday.

Frank Clark Announces #GiveYourBest Challenge To Help Fight Homelessness: “I Was There Once"

Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark has teamed with Seattle's Union Gospel Mission to encourage 12s to donate clothes or financial gifts to support the King County homeless community.

Wednesday Round-Up: Four Former Seahawks Among Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019

Former Seahawks offensive linemen Steve Hutchinson and Kevin Mawae, as well as former Seattle running back Edgerrin James and coach Tom Flores are semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Who the Seahawks are rooting for in week 12

.

Seahawks vs Panthers Wednesday Injury Report

.

Seahawks release RB Troymaine Pope, sign WR Malachi Dupre

.

4 former Seahawks among 25 semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Four former Seahawks, Tom Flores, Edgerrin James, Steve Hutchinson and Kevin Mawae, are among the 25 semifinalists for the Hall of Fame.

Top 10 'old' QBs: Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers lead list - NFL.com

With Tom Brady showing signs of gradual decline in 2018, he fails to crack the top five in Chris Wesseling's ranking of the league's 10 best aging quarterbacks. See where Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers land on the list.

Brady (knee) limited in practice, should play vs. Jets - NFL.com

Tom Brady showed up on Wednesday's injury report but his ailment is not expected to be serious. The New England Patriots quarterback was limited by a knee injury.

ATN Podcast: Week 12 Preview, Happy Thanksgiving - NFL.com

The heroes preview Week 12 match-ups and storylines, including Lamar Jackson's quest for consecutive 100-yard rushing games, the Seahawks-Panthers playoff joust, and whether the Eagles can turn the corner.

Lamar Jackson: We're going to be throwing vs. Raiders - NFL.com

It's still unclear whether Lamar Jackson will be filling in for Joe Flacco when the Ravens play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, but if he does play, expect to see more passing from the rookie.

Raiders QB Derek Carr doesn't 'want the first pick' - NFL.com

There appears to be little for the Raiders' fan base to look forward to, other than acquiring a high draft pick. But Derek Carr has no interest in losing his way to a top-five selection.

Jets QB Sam Darnold (foot) does not practice again - NFL.com

Sam Darnold was dressed in a jersey at practice Wednesday but did not participate with teammates. The Jets rookie has not practiced since injuring his foot in Week 9.

Kevin King, Bashaud Breeland, Raven Greene all miss practice for Packers – ProFootballTalk

The Green Bay Packers defense is facing the possibility of being significantly short-handed in its secondary for Sunday night's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Frank Gore is taking his career one year at a time – ProFootballTalk

Running back Frank Gore is still going strong at 35. He also could be going strong at 36. And maybe at 37. For now, Gore is taking his career a season at a time. “I’m still year-to-year," Gore told Indianapolis reporters on Wednesday.

Torrey Smith returns to practice for Panthers, Devin Funchess sits with back injury – ProFootballTalk

Wide receiver Torrey Smith returned to the practice field with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday for the first time since being sidelined with a knee injury in the team's Week Seven win over the Philadelphia Eagles.