It is well documented that many outlets of the media love to give feedback to a draft class immediately after the draft, especially in the ensuing months during the downtime of the NFL offseason. A very disappointing aspect of this though is that drafts are quite rarely re-analyzed after several years when we can actually tell how a team did with its picks in proper context. Three years is generally the minimum amount of time needed for most draft picks to truly start to emerge, and fit into their long term roles in the league. With that in mind, it's about time that we went back in time to assess how well John Schneider et al. performed in their selections overall from 2015.

For those that have not spent time on Pro-Football-Reference, approximate value (AV) is their attempt to provide an all-encompassing metric with which to judge players that play different positions. The primary weights that go into it are games started, positional importance, end of season honors (pro-bowl, all-pro etc.), and passing/rushing/receiving statistics for those positions that are eligible.

2nd Round - 63rd Overall, David Johnson RB (AV 25) over Frank Clark DE (AV 13)

With 3 years of experience, David Johnson is pretty clearly the best player that the Seahawks could have selected here. The Cardinals originally selected him in the middle of the 3rd round, and he established himself as one of the best backs in the NFL despite missing most of this year with a wrist injury. Given that RB is one of the biggest needs that the Seahawks have, David would provide exactly what the Seahawks have been missing in both a dynamic runner, as well as a capable pass catcher out of the backfield. Frank Clark was by no means a poor pick in this spot, and time could still prove the Seahawks right in their selection of him in the 2nd round, but at the moment David appears to be the best value that was available with the 63rd pick.

3rd Round - 69th Overall, Stefon Diggs WR (AV 24) over Tyler Lockett WR (AV 21)

The first two picks of this draft have turned out to be great values for the Seahawks so far, and no criticism should be levied based on the fact that technically there were two better players that could have been selected at each spot. Tyler Lockett has far outperformed his draft position, and in a redraft would be a comfortable first round selection. Stefon Diggs though has ended up as the steal of the draft with the Minnesota Vikings originally choosing him the 5th round, and receiving production worthy of a top 15 player in the entire draft. No matter what happens though, the Seahawks have managed to fill a dire need at WR that emerged after the Percy Harvin debacle.

4th Round - 130th Overall, David Andrews C (AV 24) over Terry Poole T (AV 0)

This is the first pick that we can clearly see was a whiff on behalf of the front office. Terry Poole was brought in with the intention that at the very worst he would be able to provide a reasonable level of backup at the tackle position. Instead he was clearly an uninspiring prospect, and failed to even make the final roster. In his stead, David Andrews was the most successful lineman available, who has been able to start for two and a half years at center for the New England Patriots. It's difficult to say what Justin Britt's career trajectory would be if the Seahawks had a solid answer at center in place, but he would likely be a comfortable upgrade at guard for the current iteration of the Seahawks' roster.

4th Round - 134th Overall, Jay Ajayi RB (AV 19) over Mark Glowinski G (AV 9)

Mark Glowinski's selection in 4th round, is in hindsight a very average selection. He's been able to start for a little more than a season, but at the end of the day has not proven consistent enough to remain on a single NFL roster for the duration of his rookie contract. Jay Ajayi would fit very nicely into the backfield on the Seahawks, and would provide exactly the sort of physicality that Pete Carroll loves in his running backs. Ultimately this was not a back breaking selection, but given that the organization has already moved on from Glowinski there is clear room for improvement at this spot.

5th Round - 170th Overall, Tyrell Williams WR (AV 16) over Tye Smith CB (AV 1)

Tye Smith is another member of this draft class that has provided no contribution to the Seahawks, and spent only a year on the team before being released and picked up by the Titans in 2017. He's started only a single game so far in his career, and ultimately ended up as your run of the mill late round player who simply didn't pan out. The best player in his stead would be Tyrell Williams, WR for the San Diego Chargers. The Seahawks wide receiving corps could definitely use more depth, and at 6'4" Tyrell could provide some of the size that the Seahawks are desperate for in their pass catchers. You can't win them all, but it would have been quite nice to end up with a solid contributor like Tyrell late into the 2015 draft class.

6th Round - 209th Overall, Quinton Spain G (AV 14) over Obum Gwacham DE (AV 1)

Similar to the last pick, Gwacham was a late round flier on a player who was somewhat of a tweener at DE coming out of college. Like Tye Smith he failed to ever earn playing time on the Seahawks, and has bounced around the league ever since with stints on the Saints, Cardinals, and Jets over the past three years. Quinton Spain has on the other hand been able to play well on a good offensive line for the Tennessee Titans, and would provide a much needed level of competition on the offensive line for the Seahawks.

6th Round - 214th Overall, Trenton Brown T (AV 13) over Kristjan Sokoli G (AV 1)

Zach I'd like to offer my condolences on the failure of the first 4 sigma athlete that the NFL has ever seen. Kristjan's first year in the NFL was quite strange with his ability to last the entire year on the roster, likely due to his freaky athleticism, while never earning a single activation on game day. Ultimately though, the development skills on the offensive line from Tom Cable once again did not prove to be effective. Trenton Brown would provide another solid offensive line prospect to the Seahawks over the past three years, and currently has almost two years of starting under his belt for the 49ers.

7th Round - 248th Overall, Trevor Siemian QB (AV 13) over Ryan Murphy CB (AV 0)

Far be it from me to expect a player drafted in the 7th round to be a success in the NFL, much less make the roster at the end of camp. To this end then, I can't in any way criticize the Seahawks for failing to pick successfully at this point in the draft. However, one of the positions that has been noticeably lacking for the Seahawks in the Russell Wilson era has been a backup quarterback. Trevor Siemian would be able to provide a fantastic level of consistency, and may even have provided some extra draft capital similar to what AJ McCarron garnered at the trade deadline this last year. As it is, over the past 6 years it has never mattered who the Seahawks backup quarterback is, so we could say that this selection would ultimately end up as a wash.

Best UDFA - La'el Collins T (AV 13) over Thomas Rawls RB (AV 12)

One of the most interesting situations that arose during the NFL draft was the fall of La'el Collins from first round draft prospect to UDFA. Once it became clear that Collins preference was not to be drafted, the race to sign him after the draft was as high profile of a signing as there could have been. He didn't quite earn the honor of best UDFA to come from 2015, but he has definitely proven that he was worthy of a selection in the top couple rounds of the draft. Despite all that, Thomas Rawls has been a perfectly acceptable consolation prize and has already far outstripped any expectation that one could have about an UDFA.

Summary:

The last element I want to include is a comparison for each player to the average approximate value you would expect at their draft position. Grouping everyone together should also give a reasonable grade for what the Seahawks should have expected out of the entire draft.

By far the best selection so far has been Tyler Lockett, and Rawls has significantly outperformed his status as an UDFA. Surprisingly Glowinski rates as above average for his draft position, with that being tempered in reality by the fact that the Seahawks have already moved on from him. Overall the 2015 draft appears to have been a slightly above average haul compared to what one would expect from the individual picks that the Seahawks started with.

Frank Clark - Success (+1 AV)

Tyler Lockett - Success (+9 AV)

Terry Poole - Failure (-6 AV)

Mark Glowinski - Success (+4 AV)

Tye Smith - Failure (-3 AV)

Obum Gwacham - Failure (-1 AV)

Kristjan Sokoli - Failure (-1 AV)

Ryan Murphy - Failure (-1 AV)

Thomas Rawls - Success (+11 AV)

Overall Draft - Success (+13 AV)

Bonus Edit - Grade for the Jimmy Graham, Max Unger trade before the draft in 2015.

Seahawks:

Jimmy Graham (AV 18)

112th Pick (AV 7)

Saints:

Max Unger (AV 28)

31st Pick (AV 17)

Outcome - Failure (-20 AV)