Reports: Seahawks interested in TE Ed Dickson, Panthers hosted Luke Willson

The Seattle Seahawks don’t exactly have a lot of depth at tight end right now. Jimmy Graham was not re-signed and is now with the Green Bay Packers, Luke Willson is a free agent, and that would leave Nick Vannett as the only other TE on the roster. Tyrone Swoopes would effectively be the next man up.

Starting off Seattle’s search for TE help is reportedly Carolina Panthers free agent Ed Dickson. The 30-year-old is coming off one of his best years as a receiver, snagging 30 passes for 437 yards and 1 touchdown. He has had a reputation for inconsistent hands, but on the plus side, Pro Football Focus graded him as the top pass-blocking TE of 2017. Unfortunately, his run-blocking grades have been dismal dating back to his days with the Baltimore Ravens.

By pure coincidence, Luke Willson just visited the Carolina Panthers, who need a new backup to Greg Olsen. Willson also reportedly visited the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have since signed Niles Paul and Austin Seferian-Jenkins, so I’m not sure where Willson would fit in the picture if he were to go to the Jags. The last time Willson was an unrestricted free agent, the Seahawks re-signed him to a one-year deal. It doesn’t look like he’s going to stay in Seattle this time around, though.