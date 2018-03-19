Century Links: 3/19: Offseason Moves receive Mixed Reviews

Seattle Seahawks, WR Jaron Brown agree to deal

The Seahawks added a player coming off his best season to reinforce a position of need after reaching a deal with free-agent WR Jaron Brown, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Report: Seahawks to bring in Markus Wheaton for visit

Sheldon Richardson's departure leaving another hole on Seahawks' D - NFC West- ESPN

Sheldon Richardson's signing with the Vikings caps off a rough year that sees the Seahawks' defense suddenly looking kind of vulnerable.

John McGrath: Seahawks need to end the Thomas Drama and ship him, with or without a first-round pick | The News Tribune

Seattle safety Earl Thomas is still a force capable of anchoring a once-great secondary, but his career is approaching its inevitable decline phase. Yet he wants a contract that ignores that fact.

Seahawks 2018 Free Agency Tracker | Seattle Seahawks

Track the Seahawks' comings and goings as NFL free agency rolls along.

Report: Ndamukong Suh, Seahawks hoping to set up visit this week

Justin Reid set to visit Seahawks | Seahawks Draft Blog

Stanford S Justin Reid has 5 visits scheduled for April:#Eagles #Lions#Steelers#Panthers#Seahawks pic.twitter.com/Bzau8YX2Ol— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris)

Ndamukong Suh expected to visit Rams next – ProFootballTalk

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh spent time with the Saints and he visited with the Titans, but he remains without a contract for the 2018 season. That means his tour of the NFL will continue and multiple reports point to the Rams as his next stop.

Bucs released Robert Ayers with Vinny Curry joining team – ProFootballTalk

The Buccaneers said hello to one defensive end and goodbye to another this weekend. Vinny Curry was the new arrival as he signed a contract in Tampa shortly after being released by the Eagles.

Oakland Raiders trading WR Cordarrelle Patterson to New England Patriots

2018 NFL free agency grades - Big trades, signings, moves of offseason from Bill Barnwell

New England has a new kick returner. Plus: Sheldon Richardson to the Vikings. Dontari Poe to the Panthers. And Kirk Cousins to the Vikings. Bill Barnwell evaluates every big move of the offseason.

Roundup: Pouncey visits Bolts; 'Boys to host Fleming - NFL.com

Following his release from the Miami Dolphins, Mike Pouncey is heading west ... for a visit. The Pro Bowl center is meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Rapoport reported.

Raiders trade WR Cordarrelle Patterson to Patriots - NFL.com

