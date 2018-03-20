The Seattle FreeHawks

If the Seahawks crafted their rebuild around the market inefficiency for politically active players while embracing equitable employment practices, they would...

Replace John Schneider with DeMaurice Smith. Schneider is like a 21st century phrenologist obsessed with the notion that talent belongs only to specimens with 32+ inch arms. Smith, by seeing players as people first, can draw on his experience as an attorney and as CEO of NFLPA to revolutionize player contracts. What if a team of NFL players signed guaranteed contracts, playing for pride instead of economic fear?

From now on, the FreeHawks offer only guaranteed contracts. Moreover, they only offer contracts in the amount of $7 million after completion of rookie contracts, regardless of position. This egalitarian system will compensate guys who play high-attrition positions on par with QBs-- done are the days when talentless 38-year-old white back-up QBs earn more than Cliff Avril (See Barnwell's recent comments on Chase Daniels). The egalitarian system will also have the benefit of mitigating the potential for one or two injuries or bad contracts to cripple a cap. Finally, it will be a key ingredient in team unity.

Replace Pete Carroll with Jim Harbaugh. As the consummate NCAA coach, Carroll has perfected the practice of extracting value from young black bodies, but as Sherman's recent comments on his "kumbaya" tactics shows, he is no coach of men. Why Harbaugh? Because of his unwavering support for...

Sign Colin Kapaernick to a 3 year, $21 million deal, all guaranteed. Kap gets the first guaranteed $7 million dollar contract-- of note, he will earn in three years what Russell Wilson makes in one. This will help the FreeHawks to balance their team, which will offset much of the loss in talent, along with the draft picks acquired by...

Trade Russell Wilson to the Jets for the #6, #37, and #49 in the 2018 draft along with the Jets first- and second-round picks in the 2019 draft. This is the same package that the Jets gave the Colts for the #3 this year, plus their first next year. The Jets would do this in a heartbeat-- and so should the FreeHawks. They can add couple of blue chip defenders, a running back, and a guard in this draft. It sets them up to participate at the top of the draft next year. While there will be a loss in quarterback talent (and saccharine Christianity), the team will be better balanced and built for the long run. Seriously.

Keep Michael Bennett. In fact, make him captain of the defense. Instead of casting him off for next to nothing, the FreeHawks are now Bennett's team. Ride bikes around the stadium. Sack Goff and Garoppolo mercilessly into your mid-thirties, Moses Bread. Free! Hawks!

Trade for Marcus Peters. Peters refused to take the field during the anthem all season. As the only protester on the Chiefs, his courage got him labelled as a malcontent, and and he will be welcome on the FreeHawks D. While it's tempting to bring back Sherman to join the FreeHawks, a critical read of Sherman's public commentary will reveal that he's not so much political as pro-LOB (and anti-Crabtree). Sherman will always be beloved for breaking the 49'ers, but Peters is the new voice of this secondary. The Seahawks can top the actual price paid by the Rams by offering two 2018 4ths and a 2019 2nd, which they will obtain by...

Trade Earl Thomas to the Cowboys for their 2018 3rd round pick and their 2019 2nd round pick. Unfortunately the return for Thomas is not what Seahawks fans hoped for, but he's also not a good fit on the FreeHawks. Though immensely talented, Thomas is also motivated by money, and would never be content to accept the FreeHawks offer of $7 million guaranteed. The best alternative for the FreeHawks is to set Thomas free, use the 2019 2nd for Peters, and use the 2018 3rd to...

Trade for Robert Quinn. Quinn was the voice of dissent on the Rams, refusing to cowtown to McVay when asked to stand for the anthem. He will be a welcome addition to Bennett's DL, joining Frank Clark as an outside threat while Bennett rotates with Naz Jones and Jarran Reed to cause chaos in the middle.

Sign Eric Reid. Reid takes Kam Chancellor's spot at free safety. While initially skeptical that he is being low-balled at the FreeHawks offer of $7 million per year, he is compelled by the idea that every player on the team will eventually earn the same amount, including the starting QB. Chancellor, meanwhile, is paid every dollar on his contract with no expectation of playing again-- he has given enough to the team, and the FreeHawks welcome him back as a coach and mentor to young players.

Bringing it all together: Draft Bradley Chubb at #6, Derwin James at #18, Will Hernandez at #37 and Nick Chubb at #49. Grab Shaquem Griffin with one of the remaining 4th round picks. With two sets of brothers, the FreeHawks become a family.

No longer the LOB, the FreeHawks find their identity as voices of dissent. They move beyond Carroll's Kumbaya to read Coates as a team. They thrive in road games where they draw the ire of fans for having the courage of their convictions. At home, they fit perfectly in Seattle, where the team champions local de-escalate efforts.

Free! Hawks!