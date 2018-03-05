Century Links 3/5: Griffin’s Brother Impressing at Combine

Seahawks to meet with Shaquem Griffin at NFL Combine

Seahawks will meet with Shaquem Griffin at NFL Combine, according to GM John Schneider.

Although the Seahawks have a statistically difficult season on the horizon, the team has risen to the occasion each time when faced with the challenge.

Seahawks offensive line draft prospects: Combine Report. A look at some of the Seahawks potential offensive line targets post NFL combine workouts.

Seattle is one of the teams that has been impressed with the one-handed linebacker from UCF

He’s the twin brother of Seahawks starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin. They were separated for the first time last year, Shaquem as an conference-MVP linebacker back at Central Florida while Shaquill played in Seattle. Any possibility they will be reunited?

The Falcons, who are in the market for an established pass-rusher, are among several teams in talks with the Seahawks about a possible trade for defensive lineman Michael Bennett, sources told ESPN.

The Atlanta Falcons are one of multiple teams discussing a trade for Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett with the Seattle Seahawks, according to a report from ESPN. The report notes no deal is imminent and comes three days after an ESPN report said the Seahawks were open to trading the 32-year-old

The Seattle Seahawks are shopping defensive tackle Michael Bennett and one potential buyer could be the Atlanta Falcons.

The Seattle Seahawks have a strong interest in moving two defensive stars out of Michael Bennett, Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas, according to Jason La Canfora.

This promised to be one of the most intriguing days at the combine. In the end, it proved to be a little underwhelming. I've detailed the reasons below

I was invited onto the Seahawkers podcast this week to run through everything that was happening at the combine and give some thoughts on the prospects that

Drew Brees has said it. Sean Payton has said it. Mickey Loomis has said it. Brees is, and will continue to be, a Saint. But here we are, seven weeks and one day removed from his team's last game of the season and nine days away from the launch of free agency, and Brees still doesn't have a contra...

The Seahawks admitted last week at the Combine that they were having "conversations" about defensive end Michael Bennett, and they shouldn't lack for suitors in a trade. And according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, the Falcons have made a call.

Every top quarterback prospect in this year's draft class comes with question marks that each team will have to answer for itself when deciding whether to take one in the first round. For Josh Rosen, many of those questions are centered on matters away from the field.

One of the biggest storylines of the NFL Scouting Combine is UCF's Shaquem Griffin. The one-handed linebacker has been impressing scouts all weekend but social media went nuts when he ran a unofficial 4.38 in the 40-yard dash.

After a moving dedication from a Steelers scout, Pittsburgh linebacker Ryan Shazier spoke to Rich Eisen and Mike Mayock on NFL Scouting Combine Live and insisted he'll be back.

The Eagles are over the cap for 2018 and because of that, Vinny Curry could be released. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the team is hoping it doesn't get to that point, however.