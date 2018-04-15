Century Links 4/15: Seahawks Make Several Signings Official

Seahawks officially re-sign RB J.D. McKissic

C.J. Prosise remains on the clock with his foil J.D. McKissic back in the fold to compete for third-down back duties.

Seahawks officially re-sign DE Dion Jordan

Seattle Seahawks DE Dion Jordan signs restricted free agency tender.

Bryant's release may increase odds of Seahawks trading Thomas | Seahawks | yakimaherald.com

SEATTLE — Regardless of how serious may have been his intent last Christmas Eve when Earl Thomas went to the Dallas locker room and told coach Jason Garrett to “come

McGrath: Seahawks underestimating value of backup QB | HeraldNet.com

How valuable is a good backup quarterback, which the Seahawks do not have? Just ask the Eagles.

Newest Seahawks (Janikowski, Morris, Johnson) are a very puzzling mix

The Seahawks made some interesting decisions in the free agent market this week. By interesting, I mean what the heck is going on?

Maybe, just maybe, they won’t go RB early | Seahawks Draft Blog

We've talked a lot about the fixing the running game. And rightly so. Pete Carroll and John Schneider have stated, clearly, it's a priority this

Dak Prescott on Dez Bryant’s release: That’s not my decision – ProFootballTalk

Dak Prescott said he didn't have anything to do with Dez Bryant's release, lacking the power, after only two seasons in the league, to influence personnel moves. The quarterback said he and Bryant have exchanged text messages.

Richie Incognito asks to be released from his contract – ProFootballTalk

Richie Incognito wants out of the contract he just signed last month. Incognito, who re-did his deal with the Bills on March 15, only to say he was firing his agents and then say he was retiring, now says he wants the Bills to cut him.

Danny Amendola: Patriots didn't come close to offers - NFL.com

Danny Amendola wanted to stay in Foxborough but decided after taking pay cut after pay cut he needed to make a move that was right for his family.

Aqib Talib on landing in LA: I wanted to be comfortable - NFL.com

When Aqib Talib found out he might play for a different team in 2018, he wanted to make sure he landed somewhere that was familiar.

Steelers' Ryan Shazier stands to cheers at alma mater - NFL.com

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier visited the Ohio State spring game on Saturday and stood without assistance to cheers from the crowd.

Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly discharged from hospital - NFL.com

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly has been released from the hospital, according to his wife, Jill. The Bills great recently underwent surgery to remove cancer from his jaw.