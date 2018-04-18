Century Links 4/18: Earl Thomas Absent from Voluntary Workouts

Huard: Earl Thomas absent from Seahawks' voluntary workouts

"I do have a little bit of grace and a little bit of understanding as to why he's not here," Huard said of Earl Thomas, who finds himself in the midst of trade rumors.

ESPN names 3 draft prospects for Seahawks to target | Seahawks Wire

Scouts Inc.'s Steve Muench identified three draft prospects for the Seattle Seahawks to target based on team need and likely fit.

Dave Krieg is best undrafted player in Seahawks history per ESPN | Seahawks Wire

Brady Henderson of ESPN names quarterback Dave Krieg the best undrafted player in Seattle's franchise history.

Bobby Wagner already showing signs of notorious Seahawks chip

Bobby Wagner will the feel the void of emotional leader and chip-provider extraordinaire after some notable offseason departures.

Malik McDowell proved to be a costly, not bad, pick for Seahawks

Malik McDowell's tragic accident ultimately cost the Seahawks two different second-round picks and changed McDowell's career, if not his entire life. But it's a mistake to think the Seahawks should have seen it coming.

Today highlighted the great value in this draft | Seahawks Draft Blog

Two more 'official 30' visits were reported today. Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price and Florida State defensive tackle Derrick Nandi both met with

Carson Wentz admits being a human being, wishing he won Super Bowl – ProFootballTalk

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said yesterday his knee was healing well. Now he just has to work on the bruised ego and the hurt feelings that come from watching his team win the Super Bowl without him.

Larry Fitzgerald is ready to put in the work, again – ProFootballTalk

No Cardinals player has done more in his career than Larry Fitzgerald. But Fitzgerald was ready to do more this offseason, because he knows what's expected of all of them in another year of change in Arizona.

Carson Wentz on playing Week 1: 'That's still the goal' - NFL.com

Carson Wentz is just over four months removed from tearing his ACL. Despite the normal 9-12 month recovery period, the Eagles quarterback continues to strive to be ready by Week 1.

Nick Foles would 'love' opportunity to be starter again - NFL.com

Nick Foles has accepted his 2018 role as an insurance policy for quarterback Carson Wentz, but the Super Bowl LII hero expressed he would 'love the opportunity' to be a starting QB again.

Von Miller on Bradley Chubb: He's me plus Khalil Mack - NFL.com

Every player is asked the same question by at least one reporter at the NFL Scouting Combine: To whom do you compare yourself? Von Miller and Bradley Chubb are on the same page with his comparison.

Stephen Jones: I don't see Dez Bryant's 'Garrett guys' - NFL.com

Dez Bryant wasn't bashful about why he thought the Dallas Cowboys decided to release him. Stephen Jones didn't see things as clearly, denying the presence of a group of favorites in Dallas.

Nagy: Jordan Howard absolutely feature back for Bears - NFL.com

After weeks of trade speculation, Jordan Howard is locked in as the Chicago Bears' lead back. Asked Tuesday if Howard would be the team's featured running back for the upcoming season, new coach Matt Nagy replied, "Absolutely, yeah."

NFL to release 2018 regular-season schedule Thursday - NFL.com

The 2018 NFL regular-season schedule will be announced exclusively on NFL Network during the 2018 NFL Schedule Release Presented by Verizon at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday as part of a two-hour long special.