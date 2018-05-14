Seahawks preseason legend Kasen Williams signs with Indianapolis Colts

One of the more controversial cuts from the Seattle Seahawks’ 2017 preseason was wide receiver Kasen Williams. Beyond the fact that he’s a University of Washington product, Williams showed flashes of good play in preseason, including a nifty one-handed grab over Minnesota Vikings DB Xavier Rhodes, one of the best corners in the NFL. He first wowed fans with 4 catches for 119 yards in the team’s preseason opener.

Williams wound up being claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns, catching 9 passes for 84 yards and as many touchdowns as the Browns had wins. The 25-year-old was recently waived by Cleveland, but it didn’t take too long for Williams to find a new home, as the Indianapolis Colts signed him on May 11th.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that the Colts acquired a former Seahawk. Under second-year GM Chris Ballard, Indy has also picked up running back Christine Michael, as well as cornerback Pierre Desir, and offensive lineman Mark Glowinski. Robert Turbin was already on the Colts’ RB depth chart under ex-GM Ryan Grigson. Former Seahawks executive Ed Dodds was brought on by Ballard last year as Vice President of Player Personnel.

Unless he gets cut before August 9th, Williams’ first game with the Colts will be a preseason matchup at Seattle.