Century Links 5/22: Seahawks Players Back in Pads

Shaquill Griffin seemingly moved to left cornerback by Seahawks – ProFootballTalk

Shaquill Griffin started 11 games as a rookie at right cornerback for the Seahawks last season after being selected in third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. With Richard Sherman now in San Francisco, the Seahawks have to find a long-term replacement at left cornerback.

Seahawks owner Paul Allen contributes $1M to gun safety initiative | Seahawks Wire

Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen contributed $1 million in support of Washington State Initiative 1-1639, proposing state-wide gun reform.

Rookie punter Michael Dickson gives Seahawks something 'unique' - NFL Nation- ESPN

Why did the Seahawks pay such a high price for rookie punter Michael Dickson? "He can do stuff with the ball that we haven't seen yet."

Breaking down the draft class: Jamarco Jones | Seahawks Draft Blog

PFF really liked Jamarco Jones (click here). So much so, according to this video they graded him as a second round talent: So why didn't he go in the

Seahawks “Get Closer To Real Football” With Day 1 Of OTAs

The Seahawks kicked off Organized Team Activities Monday.

Podcast Player - Bobby Wagner's message to Earl Thomas

Podcast Player - ESPN's Brady Henderson on Earl Thomas' likely absence from OTAs

Raiders president says concerns about Las Vegas as sports host are moot as team pursues NFL Draft – ProFootballTalk

The Raiders are hopeful to bring major NFL events and not just their franchise to Las Vegas when the team relocated to southern Nevada in 2020. Las Vegas is one of several cities vying to host the NFL Draft in the coming years.

Myles Garrett wants more playing time in his second season – ProFootballTalk

As the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had a promising rookie season. But he got off to a slow start, missing the first four games, coming in off the bench in the next two, and playing just under 50 percent of the Browns' defensive snaps for the season.

ATN Podcast: Making Tired Storylines Disappear - NFL.com

The Around The NFL heroes bring back a fan favorite segment: MAKING TIRED STORYLINES DISAPPEAR, including the speculation of dysfunction in New England (32:55).