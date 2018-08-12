Seahawks make several roster changes, including waiving Jalston Fowler

With the Seattle Seahawks resuming training camp on Sunday, the team also made quite a few changes to its roster, signing three players and letting three others go.

Gone from the team are linebacker Warren Long, tight end Je’Ron Hamm, and most notably fullback Jalston Fowler. This leaves Tre Madden as the only fullback on the 90-man roster.

The three players signed in their place are center Marcus Henry, linebacker Jason Hall, and cornerback Elijah Battle.

Henry is a local kid who starred at Bellevue High School before playing his college ball at Boise State. Seattle had signed Henry in May during minicamp tryouts, but was waived earlier this month. With injuries to Isaiah Battle and Jamarco Jones, this opened the door for Henry to return to the squad.

Listed at 6’2” and 219 lbs, Hall was a defensive back in college at the University of Texas, and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seahawks in April. He was waived in May after rookie minicamp, but now he’s been brought back as linebacker depth.

Lastly, Battle was with the Arizona Cardinals back in April as an undrafted free agent, but was ultimately waived in May. The former West Virginia University man is 5’11” and 191 lbs, with not exactly eye-popping Pro Day stats, and went his entire career without an interception.