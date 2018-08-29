Century Links 8/29: Rasheem Green Set to Contribute This Season

Podcast Player - Shaquem Griffin on the moment he learned he'd be reunited with his brother in Seattle

Podcast Player - Player Spotlight: Tre Flowers, Aug. 28, 2018

Podcast Player - Seahawks LB Barkevious Mingo with Bob and Tom

Podcast Player - Seahawks CB Justin Coleman with John Clayton

Doug Baldwin Practicing Again After Absence That “Was Hard Emotionally”

Doug Baldwin returned to practice this week and is expected to play when the Seahawks open the regular season at Denver.

12 Fantasy Football Players To Watch In 2018

Scott Engel at RotoExperts.com lists 12 players to watch for valuable fantasy football production as the 2018 NFL campaign progresses.

Tuesday Round-Up: Four Seahawks Make ESPN's 100 Best NFL Players For 2018

ESPN named four Seahawks players on their list of the 100 best NFL players for 2018.

Rebuilt Seahawks will lean heavily on Rasheem Green, rookie class - NFC West- ESPN

It's a new era in Seattle, where pass-rusher Rasheem leads a group of rookies expected to fill the void left by big-name veteran departures.

Sean McVay: Dialogue with Aaron Donald has increased - NFL.com

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay was in a jokey mood Tuesday -- so that must mean he's feeling better these days about Aaron Donald's contract situation.

Wyman's 53-man Seahawks roster projection -- offense, special teams

Former NFL linebacker and 2018 Seahawks radio broadcast color analyst Dave Wyman shares how he sees the offense and special teams roster shaking out ahead of Saturday's 53-man deadline.

Nagy: 'Good chance' Roquan Smith ready for Week 1 - NFL.com

Bears head coach Matt Nagy believes rookie Roquan Smith will be ready to play Week 1, noting that missing Thursday’s game wouldn't preclude Smith from playing in the regular-season opener.

Dez Bryant: I might play ball 'a 'lil bit later in the year' - NFL.com

Dez Bryant doesn't appear to be in a rush to figure out the next phase of his NFL career. Responding to a message posted on Twitter, he wrote he might have to wait until he can sign with a team.

Doug Baldwin expects knee to be issue entire season - NFL.com

In his first presser since suffering a knee injury that kept him out of the preseason, Doug Baldwin was optimistic that he will play Week 1, but not that he'll feel 100 percent by then, or by the end of the season.

Bengals sign Atkins, Dunlap to multi-year extensions - NFL.com

While Aaron Donald awaits a new deal from the Los Angeles Rams, the Cincinnati Bengals are taking care of their two stars along their defensive line.

Friend of David Njoku arrested for suspicion of rape at apartment they share – ProFootballTalk

A friend of Browns tight end David Njoku was arrested for suspicion of rape at an apartment he shares with Njoku. The woman said she was in the bed of Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who also lives in the apartment, and found out only after having sex that the man she was in bed with was Njoku...

Falcons right guard competition now settled – ProFootballTalk

The Falcons have the benefit of a stable offense, with most of the major parts familiar from last season. But they did have one job up in the air, and it has been settled. Via D.