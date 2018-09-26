Century Links 9/26: McDougald Impressing So Far

Seahawks Mailbag: Tre Flowers, The O-Line, Kids With Mascots & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Seahawks Sign Defensive End Branden Jackson Off Practice Squad, Waive Tight End Darrell Daniels

The Seahawks added defensive line depth Tuesday, promoting Branden Jackson from their practice squad.

Tuesday Round-Up: What Happened In Week 3 Around The NFC West

A look at Week 3's top storylines from the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers.

Michael Robinson believes Earl Thomas has burned Seahawks bridge

Former Seattle Seahawks RB Michael Robinson believes the Seahawks can't give S Earl Thomas a new contract now.

Seahawks waive Darrell Daniels, promote Branden Jackson from practice squad – ProFootballTalk

The Seattle Seahawks promoted defensive end Branden Jackson from the practice squad and waived tight end Darrell Daniels on Tuesday. Jackson appeared in 12 games for Seattle last season and re-signed to the team's practice squad after being waived during final roster cuts earlier this month.

Questions, few answers on how Seahawks, Earl Thomas proceed | The News Tribune

Coach Pete Carroll says a contract extension, trade, nothing, “everything” remains possible as the Seahawks work through Earl Thomas’ anger at not having a new deal or, failing that, a new team already.

Safety Bradley McDougald has been brilliant for Seahawks | The News Tribune

Three games into being the full-time replacement for retired star Kam Chancellor, safety Bradley McDougald has been the most consistent and productive player on the Seahawks’ changed defense through three games.

Week 4: Seahawks at Cardinals Trailer

The Seattle Seahawks travel to Arizona and take on David Johnson and the Cardinals at State Farm stadium in week 4 of the regular season.

Dirk Koetter knows which Bucs QB will start, won't tell - NFL.com

Dirk Koetter was mum Tuesday on whether record-breaking journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick or fresh-off-suspension franchise quarterback Jameis Winston would start against the Bears.

Packers signing Bashaud Breeland, place House on IR - NFL.com

The Green Bay Packers have acquired some reinforcements in the secondary. Green Bay is signing free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland to fill the roster spot of injured veteran Davon House.

Saints expected to place Patrick Robinson (ankle) on IR - NFL.com

Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a broken ankle suffered in New Orleans' win over Atlanta, sources told Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Injuries: Buccaneers place Chris Conte (knee) on IR - NFL.com

Chris Conte's rough night got worse less than 24 hours later. The Buccaneers safety has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced Monday.

Roundup: Titans signing free-agent QB Austin Davis - NFL.com

The Tennessee Titans added insurance to their quarterback room. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Titans are signing free agent Austin Davis. Here are other transactions we're monitoring Tuesday.

Zimmer: 'Possibility' Dalvin Cook plays Vikings-Rams - NFL.com

The Vikings' offense could have their workhorse running back on the field for a big NFC showdown in Los Angeles. Coach Mike Zimmer there is a "possibility" Dalvin Cook plays Thursday night against the Rams.

Mike Tomlin: I’m not talking about Le’Veon Bell – ProFootballTalk

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he's done talking about Le'Veon Bell. When a reporter asked Tomlin at his Tuesday press conference about Bell, the unsigned franchise running back who has missed the first three games and given no indication that he'll show up to work any time soon, Tomlin shut the...

Jamal Adams: Jets didn’t have a game plan for Baker Mayfield – ProFootballTalk

The New York Jets went from being in total control of a game against Tyrod Taylor and the Cleveland Browns last Thursday night to losing that same game when Taylor was replaced by Baker Mayfield late in the first half due to injury.