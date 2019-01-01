Century Links 1/1: Happy New Years Field Gulls!

Russell Wilson To Tyler Lockett Has Been A Perfect Connection In 2018

When targeting Tyler Lockett this season, Russell Wilson posted a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Seahawks Ticket Information For Saturday's Wild Card Playoff Game at Cowboys

The Seahawks won’t have any official ticket allotment available, but the team is recommending 12s interested in attending this weekend’s playoff game to check out tickets made available by the Cowboys at NFL Ticket Exchange,

Pete Carroll Provides Seahawks Injury Updates Heading Into Wild Card Weekend

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave updates on his team’s health during his weekly show on 710 ESPN Seattle.

Chris Carson Nominated For Ground Player Of The Week At NFL.com

After rushing for a career-high 122 yards against the Arizona Cardinals, Seahawks running back Chris Carson is one of three players up for Ground Player of the Week at NFL.com.

Monday Round-Up: Media React To Seahawks' 27-24 Win vs Cardinals

Local and national media react to the Seattle Seahawks' 27-24 win in the regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field.

Listen: 710's Playoff Roundtable previews Seahawks vs Cowboys

Listen to the first 710 ESPN Seattle Playoff Roundtable leading up to Saturday's Seahawks-Cowboys wild-card game, with Tom Wassell, Danny O'Neil and Jake Heaps.

Seahawks looking to clean up their play | Seahawks | yakimaherald.com

RENTON — Considering the expectations before the season started, maybe the Seattle Seahawks didn’t need to be so critical of their final regular-season performance before returning to the playoffs.

Seahawks head into playoffs with ugly win against Cardinals - NFC West- ESPN

Recent playoff history shows this type of game against a three-win team might not matter all that much, but it doesn't leave Seattle fans feeling good.

ATN Podcast: New Horizons Monday - NFL.com

The heroes recap the head coaching moves around the league, including the Bengals parting ways with Marvin Lewis after 16 seasons, and the Cardinals firing Steve Wilks after one season.

Jets GM: Sam Darnold makes coaching job 'attractive' - NFL.com

Finding a head coach who can squeeze every ounce of potential out of Sam Darnold will be at the top New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan's wish list.

Jaguars fire running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley - NFL.com

Jacksonville's brass is staying put, but the same cannot be said for at least one assistant coach. The Jaguars fired running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Bills GM: LeSean McCoy will remain with team in 2019 - NFL.com

Coming off of the least productive season of his career, LeSean McCoy's status in Buffalo appeared not so certain. But Bills GM Brandon Beane says they intend to keep McCoy through the remainder of his deal.

Chargers' Hunter Henry (ACL) to take first-team reps - NFL.com

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry suffered a torn ACL in May. Head coach Anthony Lynn said Henry will take first-team reps in practice this week ahead of the Chargers' playoff game.

Antonio Brown skipped walkthrough, left game early - NFL.com

Pittsburgh Steelers players were surprised Antonio Brown didn't play in Sunday's season finale, and Brown's absence was not addressed by head coach Mike Tomlin during a meeting on Monday.

John Elway: Adam Gase is not a candidate for Broncos - NFL.com

Adam Gase's history with the Broncos hasn't cleared a direct path back to Denver. Hours after Gase was fired by the Dolphins, Broncos GM John Elway said Gase is not a candidate for Denver's job.

Doug Pederson only 2016 head coaching hire still on the job – ProFootballTalk

The axe fell on Adam Gase in Miami and Dirk Koetter in Tampa over the last couple of days and they have plenty of company in the Class of 2016 head coaching hires. There were seven coaches hired in that cycle and six of them have now lost their jobs.

Jay Gruden doesn’t know if he’s safe or not – ProFootballTalk

Jay Gruden wasn't fired yesterday. But he works in Washington, where no one other than Dan Snyder (and apparently Bruce Allen) should ever feel truly safe. So after a 6-3 start turned into a 7-9 finish, Gruden wasn't taking anything for granted.

Chris Harris feels Broncos haven’t evolved since winning Super Bowl – ProFootballTalk

The Broncos fired Vance Joseph on Monday after two years as their head coach and it's not clear who will be replacing him, but one of the team's defensive veterans has a clear idea of what the new coach has to do.