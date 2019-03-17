Century Links 3/17: Reviewing Seahawks Free Agency Thus Far

Sign up for the Seaside Joe newsletter!

In addition to the great content you'll see on Field Gulls every day, sign up for a daily newsletter to come to your email every morning that will be a short and sweet post, thought, stat, quote, musing by Kenneth or one of his guests that requires little thought or commitment. Just a good way to bring a Seahawks companion to your morning of sippin' joe by the seaside.

Seahawks sat out the free agent scramble early, scored late

Free agents were flying all over the NFL, but the Seahawks bided their time as key players went elsewhere. They had good reason to wait on their targets.

New two-round mock draft (free agency edition) « Seahawks Draft Blog

Seattle Seahawks had solid start to free agency through 1st week

Signing kicker Jason Myers and guard Mike Iupati, while re-signing guard DJ Fluker and KJ Wright, were solid free-agent moves for Seahawks.

Seahawks free-agent tracker: Who's returning? Who's still unsigned? | KOMO

The hectic part of NFL free agency is over. Through the league's legal tampering period and the first couple days of free agency, most free agents have at this point signed – or at the very least, come to terms on – agreements on new contracts (with new teams or their previous one). The Seahawks, who weren't as active at the beginning of free agency (as anticipated), have been busy the last couple days; Most notably, they re-signed linebacker K. J. Wright and guard D. J. Fluker.

Seahawks NFC West rival free agents: Rams play the waiting game

The moves in NFL free agency have come fast and furious, but so far, the Seahawks NFC West rival Rams have basically sat this one out.

Seattle Seahawks show interest in Oregon linebacker Justin Hollins

The Seattle Seahawks had scouts in attendance at Oregon's Pro Day, and they engaged with Ducks linebacker Justin Hollins.

Former Seahawks center Max Unger will retire from Saints

New Orleans Saints and former Seattle Seahawks center Max Unger will forego the final year on his contract and retire.

Russell Wilson: “There’s a great potential” of getting the biggest contract ever – ProFootballTalk

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is heading into the final year of his contract, and he thinks his next deal may be the biggest in NFL history. Asked by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show if he anticipates getting the biggest contract ever, Wilson said he thinks it's likely.

K.J. Wright thought he was gone from the Seahawks – ProFootballTalk

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright has spent eight years with the team. He didn't think there would be a ninth. “I thought '[I'm] toast,'" Wright told KJR, via the Tacoma News-Tribune, regarding his reaction to the re-signing of linebacker Mychal Kendricks by the team.

Apollos' perfect season ends against Hotshots - NFL.com

The Orlando Apollos' quest for a perfect season ended Saturday after a surprise 22-17 defeat to the visiting Arizona Hotshots.

Johnny Manziel signs AAF contract, to join Memphis - NFL.com

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel will continue his football career with the Memphis Express, signing a player contract with the Alliance of American Football.

Oakland Raiders release veteran tackle Donald Penn - NFL.com

The Raiders have released offensive tackle Donald Penn, the team announced Saturday. The 13-year veteran had spent the last five seasons in Oakland, being named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and '17.

Saints center Max Unger retires after 10 seasons - NFL.com

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a center. Veteran center Max Unger is retiring after 10 seasons in the league, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday.

Tyler Eifert returns to Bengals again on one-year deal - NFL.com

The Cincinnati Bengals let three tight ends test free agency this offseason, and two have returned. Tyler Eifert is joining C.J. Uzomah back in Cincinnati on another one-year deal.

Roundup: Jaguars add WR Conley to receiving corps - NFL.com

The Jaguars are supplementing their big free-agent acquisition with a few smaller signings. Jacksonville announced Saturday morning it signed free-agent wide receiver Chris Conley and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi.

Chase Winovich having thumb surgery, hopes to be OK for OTAs – ProFootballTalk

Chase Winovich has been doing everything he can to show NFL scouts that his production at the University of Michigan can translate to the NFL level and that's meant putting off a medical procedure.

Thomas Davis feels he offers Chargers “veteran wisdom” – ProFootballTalk

Linebacker Thomas Davis is going to be wearing a new uniform for the first time since the Panthers drafted him in the first round of the 2005 draft. Davis signed with the Chargers last week and said on NFL Network that the end of his long run in Carolina was emotional.

Free agency winners often cautionary tales – ProFootballTalk

It would be inaccurate to say you can't win a Super Bowl by banking heavily on free agency. But it is rare. John Clayton of the Washington Post points out that the Broncos' generous spending helped them to a Super Bowl 50 title, otherwise the big winners in March seldom duplicate that success ...

28 players still available on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100 – ProFootballTalk

The steady flow of signings since free agency officially opened last Wednesday has taken almost three-quarters of PFT's Free Agent Top 100 list off the board. Free agency opened at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon and Sunday morning finds 72 of the players who were on the list off the market.