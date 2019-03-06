Century Links 3/6: A Look at Other NFC West Teams after NFL Combine

Sign up for the Seaside Joe newsletter!

In addition to the great content you'll see on Field Gulls every day, sign up for a daily newsletter to come to your email every morning that will be a short and sweet post, thought, stat, quote, musing by Kenneth or one of his guests that requires little thought or commitment. Just a good way to bring a Seahawks companion to your morning of sippin' joe by the seaside.

Takeaways From NFC West Coaches & General Managers At The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine

News and notes from the press conferences of the coaches and general managers of the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Tuesday Round-Up: Russell Wilson Swaps Jerseys With Ronaldo

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson swaps jerseys with soccer legend Ronaldo while on vacation in Brazil.

Podcast Player - sports.MyNorthwest.com - Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks mock draft following the NFL Combine

Seattle Seahawks mock draft following the NFL Combine. What will Seattle do to get more picks in 2019 and who will they take?

What are the chances Seahawks could still sign Frank Clark to an extension?

Frank Clark is now the Seahawks' designated franchise player, but the two sides could still agree on a long-term extension before July 15. Albert Breer of The MMQB discussed the possibility with Brock and Salk.

Seahawks among teams to meet with Kyler Murray

.

Nick Bosa seems destined to terrorize Seahawks offensive line

Draft prospect Nick Bosa is certain to become a Cardinal or a 49er in April, either way, it's bad news for the Seattle Seahawks.

Former UW defensive backs impress at NFL Scouting Combine | HeraldNet.com

Byron Murphy and Bellingham native Taylor Rapp are steadily progressing up NFL draft boards.

Baltimore Ravens release veteran safety Eric Weddle - NFL.com

Another safety is hitting the open market. The Baltimore Ravens cut veteran safety Eric Weddle, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

Rams to release LB Mark Barron after five seasons - NFL.com

Minutes after the close of the franchise-tag deadline, the Los Angeles Rams made a surprise transaction on the defensive side of the ball. The Rams will release linebacker Mark Barron.

Casserly: Murray struggled in Indy; Rosen available - NFL.com

NFL Network's Charley Casserly appeared on "Up to the Minute" on Tuesday and reported the Cardinals are shopping Josh Rosen, while Kyler Murray had an exceptionally bad combine.

Ravens to try to re-sign LB C.J. Mosley despite no tag - NFL.com

C.J. Mosley is expected to hit the open market when the new league year begins after Baltimore did not slap the franchise tag on him. However, the Ravens are open to re-signing him at the right price.

Trey Flowers among Patriots trio not franchise tagged - NFL.com

The Patriots did not use the franchise tag on defensive end Trey Flowers, kicker Stephen Gostkowski and offensive tackle Trent Brown, making each player eligible to become an unrestricted free agent.

Chiefs working on record-setting deal for Tyreek Hill - NFL.com

The Chiefs' offseason tasks include working on an extension for star receiver Tyreek Hill. Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the team has begun negotiations with Hill on a new record-setting contract.

Bucs, Donovan Smith agree to three-year, $41.5M deal - NFL.com

The Buccaneers and left tackle Donovan Smith have agreed to a three-year contract. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the contract is worth $41.5M.

Texans release former first-rounder Kevin Johnson - NFL.com

The Texans have released CB Kevin Johnson, Ian Rapoport reports. Houston drafted Johnson in the first round four years ago. He played just one game in 2018 before going on injured reserve.

Bruce Arians plans to establish full-time coaching position for women – ProFootballTalk

While head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, Bruce Arians hired Jen Welter to serve as an assistant coach for the team during the 2015 preseason. Now as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arians is hoping to establish something a bit more permanent for women to get a foot in the door coaching ...

Kliff Kingsbury insists Cardinals haven’t decided on top pick – ProFootballTalk

The Cardinals might draft Kyler Murray No. 1 overall, but they might not. New coach Kliff Kingsbury insisted Tuesday the team has not made a decision yet despite reports they have.

Next wave of TV deals could end conference affiliations – ProFootballTalk

For decades, the NFL has tied its Sunday afternoon TV deals to the league's two conferences. Soon, that could be going away. Variety reports, via SportsMediaWatch.