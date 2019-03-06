Should Seattle trade Frank Clark?

Let me first say, Frank Clark is one of the top defensive lineman in the NFL. Last year with Seattle, he had 13 sacks which was good enough to tie him for 7th last year.

Interestingly enough, 2nd year players Miles Garrett snagged 13.5 sacks in Cleveland while rookie Bradley Chubb garnered 12 sacks in Denver respectively. In a draft loaded with DL talent this year, should Seattle be looking for a "cheaper" Frank Clark?

Seems like a foreign thought, but it looks as though the Oakland Raiders followed that blueprint when they traded all world DE/OLB Khalil Mack for a kings ransom to Chicago. The Raiders received the Bears 2019 and 2020 1st RD picks along with a 2019 6th RD pick and 2020 2nd RD pick. The Bears received Mack and his 6 year $141 million contract along with a 2020 2nd and 5th RD pick. Now I’m not advocating doing anything like the Raiders but this "shrewd" move has been done before.

Enter our favorite friend, Darth Vader himself, Bill Belichick. Bill traded DE Chandler Jones to Arizona when he was about to hit free agency in 2016. Instead of breaking the bank for Jones, Bill "WriteNoChecks" received OG Jonathan Cooper, 2016 pick (61), and turned pick (61) into 3rd rounder OG Joe Thuney and 4th rounder WR Malcom Mitchell.

But just like Chandler Jones didn’t cash in in New England, another DE is facing a similar fate, Robert Lee "Trey" Flowers III. There’s a chance he signs with a team in the south. Flowers, only 25 years old and coming off a 7.5 sack season (much more valuable than his sack totals reveal) in New England, will be allowed to test free agency. The Pats also let LT Nate Solder walk (where signed a big contract with the Giants) and even traded a talented LB Jamie Collins to Cleveland for a 3rd round pick before he was scheduled to hit free agency in 2017. Anyone remember Asante Samuels, Lawyer Milloy, Malcom "Who"? Nevertheless, in that span the Pats have gone to 25 AFC Championship games and won 27 of them while winning 3 Super Bowls.

This draft is loaded with DL talent, especially edge rushers and Frank will be commanding QB money with this years franchise tag ($17.1 mil). As much as franchise tagging him this year makes sense, Seattle can still possibly trade him next season but there won’t be the same pool of defensive lineman in next years draft like this years. If a trade should happen, it should happen now. I didn’t even mention Seattle only having 4 picks in this years draft too, but I digress.

What Bill realized is that having a Franchise QB gives you more latitude to develop "younger" and "cheaper" talent around them. He keeps bargain vets like Chung and McCourty while sprinkling in a few high value low cost free agents like Chris Long or Van Noy..etc...

Seattle happens to have one of these treasured Franchise QB’s in the name of Russell Wilson and this season PC/JS got their first taste of a "non star laden team" and did quite well. They managed a 10-6 record with playoff appearance, not to shabby. The world actually didn’t cave in without the names on the jerseys of pro bowlers Kam, Avril, Bennett, Sherm, and ET. Youngsters like Clark, Reed, Martin, Ford, Flowers, and Quill stepped up along with Wagz and McDougal. That same formula can be repeated but Seattle has to take advantage of positional deep drafts (like this one) and continue it’s great development of cornerbacks. Signing Coleman should be a no no.

If we’re thinking this year and years to come, Seattle needs enough financial flexibility to sign Russ to a long term deal upwards of $150 mil. Trading Clark now would allow Seattle to not just sign Russ, but also sign Reed. Pass rushing DT’s are harder to find in the draft. Signing Clark could likely cost Seattle close to $80-100 mil over 4-5 years. As good as Clark is and still projects to be, should Seattle be on the hook for a contract like that?

If Seattle is going to be competitive with Russ at the helm these tough decisions will have to be made so that the roster is full and spread out with good depth and not just top heavy with a few key players breaking the bank.

Frank Clark epitomizes everything it means to be a Seahawk. A guy who has fought through one of the toughest upbringings you can imagine and still managed to achieve greatness against all odds. He’s a team leader and is tough and relentless on the football field. Frank Clark is the Seahawk mold. That’s why my position hurts so much to take even though it’s probably the right one.

Lets see what Seattle does, but my vote is to trade Frank Clark.

Feel free to share yours!





