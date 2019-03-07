Century Links 3/7: Notes on Seattle Seahawks Free Agency

Sign up for the Seaside Joe newsletter!

Seahawks free agency primer & Trysten Hill notes « Seahawks Draft Blog

Wednesday Round-Up: Whatcom Sea Hawkers Organize Sock Drive & Care Packages For Homeless

The Whatcom Sea Hawkers donated over a thousand socks and care packages to a few charities in the community.

Huard: How you can make a case for Seahawks to draft UW Huskies safety Taylor Rapp

At least one mock draft has the Seahawks taking UW safety Taylor Rapp with their first pick in April's NFL Draft. But how realistic is that, especially considering the Hawks will probably trade down?

Mid-round Receivers Seahawks Could Target in the NFL Draft - SeahawkMaven.io

If they don’t take one early, the Hawks could look to dip into a deep pool of potential receiving weapons.

Seahawks could fix kicker problem by signing Stephen Gostkowski

Seahawks could fix kicker problem by signing Stephen Gostkowski. Seattle should be done with one-year rentals at kicker and fix the issue long term.

NFL offseason wish list: Seattle Seahawks - Fake Teams

Three moves I’d love to see the Seahawks make this offseason.

What’s the likelihood Seahawks trade for Steelers WR Antonio Brown?

NFL.com columnist Adam Schein says the Seahawks are the third-most likely team to trade for Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Frank Clark lays the ground work to recruit S Landon Collins

.

Larry Fitzgerald didn't want to go out on sour 2018 note - NFL.com

Cardinals future HOF receiver Larry Fitzgerald's return came to be in large part due to how bad the 2018 season was, as he "didn't want to go out on that level."

Denver Broncos release safety Darian Stewart - NFL.com

Darian Stewart is joining a crowded veteran safety market. The Denver Broncos released Stewart on Wednesday.

Around the NFL Podcast: DM a GM - NFL.com

The heroes bring you all news including where Antonio Brown is expected to land, how Kyler Murray and Josh Rosen are being pitted head to head and some notable player cuts worth talking about.

Chargers working to re-sign LB Denzel Perryman - NFL.com

The Los Angeles Chargers are working to re-sign linebacker Denzel Perryman before free agency begins on March 13, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Eric Weddle has 'no hard feelings' after Ravens release - NFL.com

The Ravens parted ways with veteran safety Eric Weddle. Weddle says there's no hard feelings about the team's decision to release him. The 34-year-old intends to continue playing.

Browns release veteran linebacker Jamie Collins - NFL.com

Jamie Collins is saying goodbye to Cleveland. The Browns have released the veteran outside linebacker after three seasons.

Terrell Owens to be inducted into 49ers Hall of Fame - NFL.com

Terrell Owens will become the 28th inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, the team announced Wednesday. T.O. played eight seasons for the Niners.

Ravens re-signing tight end Nick Boyle – ProFootballTalk

While it may not be the high-profile signing some might have expected when the Ravens called a press conference today, they have retained one of their own players. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens have re-signed tight end Nick Boyle.

Appeal heard in Tony Romo NFFC lawsuit against NFL – ProFootballTalk

After having the initial lawsuit dismissed by a Texas court, lawyers representing Tony Romo and the National Fantasy Football Convention were back in court on Wednesday having an appeal heard over claims the NFL led an effort to squash the event.

Ravens call Thursday morning press conference for unnamed player re-signing – ProFootballTalk

The Baltimore Ravens called a press conference for Thursday morning to announce the re-signing of a player with head coach John Harbaugh also in attendance. The player has not been specified and has yet to be reported elsewhere.