Century Links 5/17: Could Tyler Lockett Make a Move to the Slot?

Could Seahawks' WR Tyler Lockett make the move to the slot?

The Seahawks are faced by two big question on both sides of the ball this offseason: who replaces Frank Clark on defense, and who steps in for Doug Baldwin on offense? 710 ESPN Seattle's Brock Huard looked at two possible answers Thursday.

Thursday Round-Up: CenturyLink Field To Host The Rolling Stones On August 14

CenturyLink Field will host The Rolling Stones on August 14, 2019 after their ‘No Filter’ tour has been fully rescheduled.

Seahawks Mailbag: Changes At Receiver, Backup QB Competition & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf in position for success as rookie

Second-round draft pick DK Metcalf, ranks No. 14 on NFL.com's list of the top 25 rookies to succeed in 2019.

A look at the Seahawks projected starters in 2019

NFL.com writer Gregg Rosenthal predicts who will start for the Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the NFC West in the 2019 season.

Viral video maker talks about epic ‘Super Smash Bros.’ session with Seahawks star Russell Wilson – GeekWire

Six months ago, Josh Cashman was sitting at home crafting a uniquely goofy style of internet videos to celebrate the resurgent play of his favorite NFL team, the Seattle Seahawks. Posting under the Twitter handle @CableThanos_, Cashman’s work became a viral sensation, propelling him to the upper…

Clayton: What the Seahawks truly got for Frank Clark

The trade of Frank Clark undoubtedly leaves a massive hole on the Seahawks' roster. But GM John Schneider has certainly made the most of what Seattle got in return.

Should guard Ethan Pocic still have a spot on the Seahawks roster?

With a handful of new offensive linemen in the fold, will the Seattle Seahawks keep third-year center/guard Ethan Pocic in 2019?

Seattle Seahawks catch a break with Patrick Peterson’s PED suspension

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson was suspended six games for PED use, meaning Seattle won't have to face him in Week 4.

Seahawks' Ziggy Ansah has no timetable to be cleared - NFL.com

Ezekiel Ansah will play for a new team this year in the Seahawks. What remains to be seen is when exactly he'll begin playing for them. Ansah said he doesn't have a timetable for his return from a shoulder injury.

Seattle Seahawks to begin phase 3 of offseason workouts next week

The Seattle Seahawks are about to enter into phase three of the NLF offseason workout program which consists of OTAs and a veteran minicamp.

How Should NFL Teams Build Around the $30 Million Quarterback? - The Ringer

As mega QB contracts have become the norm, two primary team-building strategies have emerged: paying everyone and having no wiggle room, or stripping the roster down to the studs. The Cowboys and Seahawks will put those philosophies to the test this season, and their results could shape NFL roster construction going forward.

Broncos' Drew Lock 'appreciative of' Joe Flacco's help - NFL.com

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco took heat recently for suggesting it wasn't his job to mentor rookie Drew Lock. For his part, Lock agreed with the veteran's statement.

Josh Norman: Dave Gettleman 'winning for' Redskins - NFL.com

Three of Washington's most important players have landed with the Redskins as a byproduct of decisions made by Dave Gettleman. Cornerback Josh Norman, for one, appreciates the Giants GM.

Patrick Peterson: 'I'm not happy, but relieved it's out' - NFL.com

On the same day in which the NFL announced his six-game suspension, Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson talked to the press, stating he was "definitely sorry" and "looking to move forward."

Irv Smith on Rudolph: 'We can be a great combination' - NFL.com

While tight end Kyle Rudolph's status in Minnesota remains unclear, rookie TE Irv Smith Jr. believes the two can work together and provide a one-two punch for the Vikings.

Falcons assistant general manager Scott Pioli resigns - NFL.com

Scott Pioli stepped down from his role as assistant general manager of the Falcons on Thursday. The team said Pioli, who'd been with Atlanta for five years, resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Bengals sign 1st-round offensive tackle Jonah Williams - NFL.com

The Bengals announced the signings of rookie offensive tackle Jonah Williams, whom Cincinnati took with the 11th overall pick of the NFL draft, and second-round tight end Drew Sample.

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson suspended six games - NFL.com

Patrick Peterson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2019 season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced Thursday.

Buccaneers rookie LB Devin White impressing early - NFL.com

Devin White has wasted no time showing why the Buccaneers made him the fifth overall pick of the NFL draft. The rookie linebacker has already caught the attention of teammates and coaches in OTAs.

Roundup: WR Ricardo Louis (knee) to miss season - NFL.com

Receiver Ricardo Louis will miss his second straight season. The Miami Dolphins, who signed the wideout last month, placed Louis on injured reserve, ending his 2019 campaign before it began.

Bears had tryout punter kicking field goals during minicamp – ProFootballTalk

As it turns out, the Bears didn't just bring in a clown car full of kickers to their rookie minicamp, they were stuffing another pair of big shoes in there once it arrived.

Josh Norman: Dave Gettleman is winning for us – ProFootballTalk

Washington safety Landon Collins said recently that he thought the Giants would draft Dwayne Haskins, but the Giants opted for Daniel Jones and Collins feels Washington was able to steal "the best quarterback" in the draft as a result.

Scott Pioli on leaving Falcons: “It’s just time” – ProFootballTalk

The news of Scott Pioli's sudden departure from the Falcons was abrupt, and in the absence of more information, speculation filled the vacuum. But the former assistant General Manager told Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.