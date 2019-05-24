NFL won’t change overtime rules for 2019 season

For those who are against the NFL’s current overtime rules, I have some bad news for you.

Ian Rapoport rapaported reported that the Kansas City Chiefs’ proposal to amend overtime has been pushed back to at least 2020, so obviously the league owners weren’t exactly on board with their plan.

The Chiefs lost last season’s AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots in overtime, with New England winning the coin toss and scoring a touchdown, thus denying. Patrick Mahomes the ball. In the interest of fairness, the Kansas City proposal ensured that both teams would get one offensive possession in overtime, regardless of whether the team that possessed the ball first scored a touchdown. Previously, NFL overtimes were exclusively “next score wins” and just kicking a field goal on the opening possession would’ve been enough for victory.

Of course, the Seahawks have benefited from the current OT rules. Russell Wilson’s first overtime game saw Seattle march 80 yards down the field against the Chicago Bears, capped off with a touchdown pass to Sidney Rice for a pivotal, season-saving win in December 2012. In the 2014 NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, it was the same story except Wilson drove them 75 yards instead of 80.

So the dream isn’t dead for proponents of changing overtime, but you’ll just have to wait a little longer.