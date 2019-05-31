Century Links 5/31: What to Expect from the Seahawks in 2019

Sign up for the Seaside Joe newsletter!

State of the Franchise: Don't sleep on Seahawks in crowded NFC - NFL.com

The Seattle Seahawks might be in the same division as the reigning NFC champion Rams -- but, Adam Rank says, don't overlook Russell Wilson and Co.

Thursday Round-Up: Rainn Wilson Visits Day 5 Of Seahawks OTAs

Hollywood star and Seattle local Rainn Wilson visited the Virginia Mason Athletic Center to watch practice on day five of OTAs.

Seahawks Offensive Line Plans To Be “Demoralizing To Defenses” In 2019

With four returning starters and a year of experience under offensive line coach Mike Solari, Seattle’s offensive line has high expectations heading into the 2019 season.

Seahawks sue McDowell, want $800K bonus back

The Seahawks have sued former draft pick Malik McDowell, saying he has failed to return bonus money that an arbitrator said he should pay back.

Seahawks reportedly suing former second-round pick Malik McDowell over signing bonus - CBSSports.com

McDowell didn't play a single snap in the NFL due to an injury he suffered in an ATV accident

Which Seahawks running back could be the odd man out this fall?

There are plenty of open position battles at Seahawks' camp this offseason, and that includes running back. Chris Carson put together a career year in 2018, and first-round pick Rashaad Penny is looking to be more involved this season -- but after that, the depth gets murkier.

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson named to NFL.com All-Under-25 Team

NFL.com writer Marc Sessler created a superteam of players under the age of 25, and Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson made the list.

Cam Newton throwing with regulation-sized football - NFL.com

Cam Newton's rehab from arthroscopic procedure in January appears to be ahead of schedule. The Carolina Panthers QB has progressed to throwing overhand with a regulation-sized football.

Broncos DE Wolfe: 'I was born to play' Fangio's defense - NFL.com

Broncos DE Derek Wolfe is looking to break out after a relatively unproductive 2018 season. With new coach Vic Fangio calling the shots on defense in 2019, Wolfe is already howling in delight.

Freddie Kitchens: Odell Beckham missed 'a lot' in OTAs - NFL.com

As organized team activities wrap up in Cleveland, Freddie Kitchens expressed Thursday that he wished new Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had been around more.

Ryan Tannehill: Adjustment to backup 'tough at times' - NFL.com

Ryan Tannehill is on a new team and is in a new situation. The Tennessee Titans quarterback admits the switch to life as a backup has come with its challenges.

Rams give cornerback Troy Hill new two-year deal - NFL.com

The Los Angeles Rams have extended a cornerback. Just not that cornerback. Los Angeles inked backup cornerback Troy Hill to a two-year extension through 2020.

Chiefs OC Bieniemy: 'Damien Williams is our starter' - NFL.com

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said Damien Williams will be the lead running back, and emphasized the high expectations for the player for the upcoming 2019 season.

Jets DT tried to convince Le'Veon Bell to attend OTAs - NFL.com

Le'Veon Bell hasn't been present for OTAs. Jets DT Steve McLendon, who played with Bell in Pittsburgh, has been in contact with the mercurial RB and advised him to join his New York teammates on the practice field.

Injuries: Jarvis Landry likely out for Browns' minicamp - NFL.com

Browns WR Jarvis Landry is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is expected to miss minicamp next week. Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens said Landry's absence will be precautionary.

Kyler Murray draws comparisons to Patrick Mahomes - NFL.com

Kyler Murray has been universally acclaimed for his running ability. But it's his arm that has stood out in OTAs. Kliff Kingsbury and Cardinals players are likening Murray's throwing ability to Patrick Mahomes.

Leonard Williams enjoying Jets' crazy OTA battles - NFL.com

Jets OTAs have involved an interesting cat-and-mouse game between offensive mind Adam Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Will their combustibility backfire this year?

Jaguars QB Nick Foles returns to OTAs Thursday - NFL.com

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles returned to the team's OTAs after being away from the team earlier in the week to be with his wife, Tori, following their miscarriage.

Ryan Switzer nearly quit football last year – ProFootballTalk

After a pair of hot-potato trades following only one season in the NFL, Steelers receiver Ryan Switzer came very close to walking away from the game. A brief encounter with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin not long before the season opener changed that.

Steve Bisciotti thought Terrell Suggs would take less to stay – ProFootballTalk

After linebacker Terrell Suggs signed with the Cardinals as a free agent this offseason, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he was surprised that Suggs left after 16 years in Baltimore and added it "wasn’t about money" for Suggs.

A look inside the efforts to build a better football helmet – ProFootballTalk

In a laboratory in Charlottesville, football helmets are put on the heads of crash test dummies, those dummies take hits similar the kinds of hits players take on the football field, and then researchers measure how the helmet reduces the impact on the dummy's head.

Texans put a cooling room next to practice field – ProFootballTalk

It's still May, so it's only beginning to get hot across the South. But the Texans are prepared for what's coming. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have installed a cooling room next to their practice field.