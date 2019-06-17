Century Links 6/17: Seahawks Unapologetic About Emphasis on Run Game

Sign up for the Seaside Joe newsletter!

2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: The Seahawks don't care if you think they run too much - CBSSports.com

Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football from the 2019 Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks safety Ugo Amadi may be the man for the slot

The Seahawks need an infusion of talent after losing four defensive backs in two years. Ugo Amadi may just be the secret weapon no one expected.

Earl Thomas says Seahawks defense was simple. Your point, sir?

Former Seahawks great Earl Thomas recently said the Ravens run a very complex scheme compared to the Hawks. Did it even matter?

Seahawks Sunday roundup: Minicamp and C.J. Prosise hurt...again

The Seahawks finished mandatory minicamp last, and C.J. Prosise found himself hurt again. Here is some of the Seattle news fit to read from last week.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll feels really good about the kicking game

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll opened his latest press conference raving about new kicker Jason Myers.

Seahawks players volunteer around Seattle during ‘Huddle for 100’

Seattle Seahawks players and Legends offered a day of service around the Seattle area in support of the "Huddle for 100" campaign.

The Path to a WR1 Fantasy Season: Tyler Lockett - Fantasy Footballers Podcast

Ravens DT Michael Pierce owns conditioning 'mistake' - NFL.com

After he was sent home from practice for being out of shape, Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce owned up to his "mistake," adding it's something he needs to correct.

Time is now for Chargers' Mike Williams 'to step up' - NFL.com

With the departure of wide receiver Tyrell Williams, Los Angeles wideout Mike Williams is poised and in place to take a huge step forward in the Chargers' offensive plans.

Bears' Eddie Jackson: We're taking this whole thing - NFL.com

With last season's first-round playoff loss still stinging, Bears All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson is motivated and believes Chicago can win it all in 2019.

Dads all around the NFL celebrate Father's Day - NFL.com

Happy Father's Day! Dads in the NFL celebrate their special day with loved ones by posting pictures on social media.

David Johnson forecasts success for Murray and Rosen - NFL.com

Cardinals running back David Johnson believes his current QB Kyler Murray and his former QB Josh Rosen will each find success in their NFL careers.

Bruce Arians on RBs: No Todd Gurley or David Johnson, but don’t need one – ProFootballTalk

The Buccaneers made notable additions to several areas of their team after hiring Bruce Arians as their new head coach in January, but they didn't address the backfield.

FMIA Guest: PFF On How Data Is Changing NFL’s Present And Future – ProFootballTalk

The Pro Football Focus team fills in for vacationing Peter King and writes about how data is changing the NFL, present and future.