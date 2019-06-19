Century Links 6/19: Who Will Step Up in Frank Clark’s Absence?

Sign up for the Seaside Joe newsletter!

Seahawks' top pick Collier: 'Big shoes to fill' with Frank Clark gone - seattlepi.com

Seahawks who can have most impact with breakout season: DE Jacob Martin

The Seahawks have a few advantages in their quest to return to a Super Bowl, but they'll need big contributions from young players if they want to improve on their 2018 record. The list of players who could have a big impact with a breakout season starts with defensive end Jacob Martin.

Shaquem Griffin Feeling More Comfortable In Expanded Role Heading Into Second Season

Shaquem Griffin and the Seahawks hope that an expanded role, which includes rushing the passer, will lead to a productive 2019 for the second-year linebacker.

Tuesday Round-Up: Cassius Marsh Hosts Charity Friday Night Magic Tournament

Seahawks defensive end Cassius Marsh teamed up with a couple of organizations to host a Friday Night Magic (FNM) tournament to benefit the Ballard Boys & Girls Club.

Sweezy: 'Hundreds of similarities' between Seahawks' Wilson, Cards' Murray - seattlepi.com

Former Seahawk J.R. Sweezy compares Kyler Murray to Russell Wilson

Former Seattle Seahawks guard J.R. Sweezy said there are hundreds of similarities between Russell Wilson and Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.

Seahawks tight end picture could change with Hollister

The Seahawks made what seemed to be a minor trade two days after the draft. Turns out it could have big repercussions for the Seahawks offense in 2019.

25 Most Intriguing Seahawks: No. 25, G Phil Haynes

The Seahawks kick off training camp on July 25, and until then, Brock Huard and Mike Salk will count down the top 25 most intriguing Seahawks every weekday at 8:30 a.m. Their list starts with rookie guard Phil Haynes.

Giants QB Daniel Jones not bothered by New York boos - NFL.com

Daniel Jones was booed Monday night when he appeared on a videoboard at a Yankees game. Appearing on 'The Rich Eisen Show,' the Giants' first-rounder dismissed the hullabaloo.

Redskins planning to start Ereck Flowers at left guard - NFL.com

Ereck Flowers is returning to the NFC East after signing with Washington in March but the Redskins coaching staff sees him as a potential starter at left guard after a career spent at tackle.

Matthew Stafford played through broken back in '18 - NFL.com

On the most recent edition of his podcast, Detroit Lions reporter Mike O'Hara revealed some details on the injury quarterback Matthew Stafford sustained toward the end of the 2018 campaign.

Jets expected to add Phil Savage to new front office - NFL.com

The Jets are expected to hire ex-Browns GM Phil Savage and reunite him with new Jets GM Joe Douglas. The two worked together in Baltimore from 2000 through 2005.

Raiders sign first-round defensive end Clelin Ferrell - NFL.com

The Oakland Raiders have signed two of their three first-round draft picks. DE Clelin Ferrell, who was drafted No. 4 overall out of Clemson, and S Johnathan Abram, who was drafted No. 27 overall out of Mississippi State.

Sweezy: Kyler Murray will back up Wilson comparisons - NFL.com

Russell Wilson is the player Kyler Murray is compared to most. Cardinals offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy, a former teammate of Wilson's, says he sees "hundreds of similarities" between the two.

John Fox believes Bears had NFL's worst offseason - NFL.com

Former Bears coach John Fox believes Chicago had the worst offseason in the entire NFL. He believes the unresolved kicking situation might be a problem this year.

Leonard Floyd is finally ready for a breakout season - NFL.com

Chicago Bears edge rusher Leonard Floyd had a career-low four sacks last season due to a nagging hand injury. New Bears LBs coach Ted Monachino believes Floyd "can be special" this year.

Miami officials considering cashless Super Bowl – ProFootballTalk

At the moment, only one team in the NFL is operating on game days without cash. It might not be long before the biggest game is played without long green. Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, the emerging trend of cashless sporting events could include the Super Bowl.

Josh Allen: “It’s big” to have Cole Beasley in offense – ProFootballTalk

Wide receiver Cole Beasley has made no secret of his happiness to be with the Bills after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cowboys. As you'd expect, the feeling on the Bills side after giving Beasley a four-year, $29 million contract is pretty positive as well.

A movie could be coming on the life of Saints return specialist Michael Lewis – ProFootballTalk

You know it's the slow time when we write about movies being made about the life of a former NFL return specialist who was never a household name even during his prime. On closer review, however, the idea of Michael Lewis having his life story memorialized on film doesn't seem all that far-fetched.

Chris Harris thinks Broncos defense is perfect for him – ProFootballTalk

Cornerback Chris Harris spent much of the offseason away from the Broncos before landing a new deal for the 2019 season in late May and joining the team's final practices before training camp.