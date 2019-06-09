Seahawks preseason kickoff times, dates officially announced

In news that flew under the radar even by “it’s the dregs of the offseason” standards, the NFL finalized kickoff times and dates for all of the 2019 NFL preseason games. A handful of them were announced for national television, but the others were still up in the air.

For the Seattle Seahawks, August 8th will be their first of four exhibition games, and they’ll have a nationally televised matchup at the Minnesota Vikings ten days later. The “dress rehearsal” game against the Los Angeles Chargers will be Saturday, August 24th, and everyone’s final preseason contest will be Thursday, August 29th.

Only the Vikings game is on national TV, while others will be on Q13 FOX (and other nearby local affiliates) with replays available on the NFL Network.

Week 1, August 8th (Thursday): vs. Denver Broncos - 7 PM PT, Q13 FOX

Week 2, August 18th (Sunday): at Minnesota Vikings - 5 PM PT, FOX (National TV)

Week 3, August 24th (Saturday): at Los Angeles Chargers - 7 PM PT, Q13 FOX

Week 4, August 29th (Thursday): vs. Oakland Raiders - 7 PM PT, Q13 FOX

We’re only two months away from the Seahawks playing actual football on the gridiron, and exactly three months away from the regular season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Get hyped!