Sam’s Film Room: Tre Brown is the rookie standout the Seahawks needed

When you think of the classic cornerback in Pete Carroll’s defense, you think of guys like Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner. The tall and lanky 6-foot-2 defensive backs that have the length to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. Using this style of cornerback, Pete Carroll and John Schneider helped shape the Legion of Boom that was absolutely dominant for a number of seasons. While the Seattle Seahawks have tried to recreate that same defense over the past few years, it was Carroll’s departure from that prototypical build that is finally starting to work. D.J. Reed Jr. is 5-foot-9 and weights 188 pounds is having an amazing season. Opposite of him is rookie standout Tre Brown.

Now Brown was drafted out of Oklahoma this past year in the fourth round. Nobody expected him to start let alone contribute at a high level; however, that’s exactly what he’s doing. His standout performance has been a bright spot for this defense. Throughout his first three games, he’s playing very well in press-man coverage, and his awareness in zone to peel off his route and make plays is also something that I found very encouraging.

In this video, I discussed his strengths, weaknesses, and how I think he can get even better even though he’s already playing very well.

This video is over 10 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show!

Note: If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!