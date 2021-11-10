Pre-Snap Reads 11/10: Who will sign Odell Beckham Jr?

Seahawks News

Pete Carroll: Seahawks expect Chris Carson to practice Weds. | Tacoma News Tribune

Chris Carson’s been out more than a month with a neck issue. Pete Carroll, Seahawks expect Carson to be on the field Wednesday in preparations to play Packers.

Dugar: Odell Beckham Jr. could help the Seahawks’ offense. So why not stake a claim for him? – The Athletic

Seattle's decision to pass on Beckham during waivers is puzzling because he could have bolstered the roster. Now he might sign elsewhere.

How WR Dee Eskridge's Seemingly Imminent Return Changes Things For Seattle Seahawks' Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Dee Eskridge may not make it back in time for the Seahawks' Week 10 matchup with the Packers, but his return appears to be well on the horizon. Once he laces up the cleats for his second career NFL game, the rookie receiver could unlock a new dimension in Seattle's offense.

Huard: Odell Beckham Jr. makes 'no football sense' for the Seahawks

When it comes to the Seahawks potentially adding WR Odell Beckham Jr., Brock Huard thinks they should pass due to a "redundancy in skillset."

If Seahawks sign Beckham, he’ll play hood ornament – Sportspress Northwest

For anyone who listened to Pete Carroll rave about the guy and his connection to Russell Wilson, it was hard not to be convinced.

Tuesday Round-Up: Gerald Everett Says Seahawks Have Their ‘Ignition Back’ After Bye Week

The tight end joined 710 ESPN Seattle to discuss his off week activities, developing chemistry with the offense and more.

Seahawks Mailbag: Russell Wilson’s Finger, OBJ & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Seahawks do not claim Odell Beckham Jr « Seahawks Draft Blog

Odell Beckham Jr cleared waivers today, meaning he’s a free agent and able to select his next destination.

NFC West News

Cardinals Overtake Bills as Top Team in Total DVOA - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are the top team in the NFL midway through the season.

Arizona Cardinals Take DVOA Lead | Football Outsiders

The Cardinals take the top spot in DVOA away from the Bills, plus a look at teams that have gotten significantly better (Titans) or worse (Panthers) over the last five weeks.

Anatomy of a Game Changing Turnover - Revenge of the Birds

Some NFL fans are wondering why and how the Arizona Cardinals are 8-1 and why they are so much improved from years past.

5 takeaways from Cardinals-49ers: Niners playoff hopes drop to 20% - Niners Nation

12 missed tackles for the defense Sunday.

Kyle Shanahan is Massively Failing the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

All of the failures that the San Francisco 49ers are facing this season can be attributed to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Sports Illustrated Power Rankings: Where do the Los Angeles Rams sit in Week 10? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

How do the Los Angeles Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings entering Week 10?

NFL Power Rankings: Rams had a bad loss, as did just about every other good team

The Los Angeles Rams have a quality win. They looked very good against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

Rams-Titans: 4 things we learned following a primetime loss - Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford proves he can have a bad game, Darrell Henderson needs more opportunities.

Around The NFL

Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson: What I'm hearing about injured QBs around the NFL – The Athletic

The Cardinals can afford to be overly cautious and won’t push Murray into the lineup until he’s ready, according to a source.

Chicago Bears LB Cassius Marsh says he was 'hip-checked' by ref before being hit with taunting penalty - 'Incredibly inappropriate'

Bears LB Cassius Marsh accused official Tony Corrente of "hip-checking" him moments before Corrente flagged Marsh for taunting in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game: "I just think that that was incredibly inappropriate."

NFL Power Rankings Week 10: 1-32 poll, plus one bold second-half prediction for each team

Myles Garrett is set to make history in Cleveland, Mike Zimmer is not long for Minnesota and Justin Herbert will lead the Chargers to the playoffs.

Report: Packers, Aaron Rodgers fined for COVID-19 violations - National Football Post

The Green Bay Packers were fined $300,000 by the NFL on Tuesday for COVID-19 violations, while quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined $14,600, ESPN reported.

Odell Beckham Jr. is finally free. Now what?

Odell Beckham Jr. got his wish. He’s a free agent and gets to select his next team based on his own criteria.

How Jacksonville Won the Josh Allen Bowl | Football Outsiders

Jacksonville's pass-rusher and his teammates dominated Buffalo's quarterback and his offense on Sunday. Can the Bills fix their mistakes?

Move the Sticks: Takeaways from Bears-Steelers, Slowing Down the Cowboys & Difficulty of Facing Big RBs

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 10: Tom Brady No. 1 at midseason

There's a new No. 1 in David Carr's top 15 offensive player rankings at the midway point of the 2021 NFL season. See how the pecking order shakes out heading into the second half.

NFL reportedly addresses Cassius Marsh taunting penalty

The NFL reportedly has addressed the taunting penalty that was called on Cassius Marsh towards the end of his Chicago Bears loss.