Report: OBJ “honing in on” a list of teams that doesn’t include Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks had their bye week over the weekend, but with the amount of excitement from fans, one would think it was a bye at the start of the postseason that the team had enjoyed.

The biggest news for the Hawks as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 10 is, of course, the return of future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson. However, while Wilson will certainly be the focus of the Packers on Sunday, the past few days the attention from Seattle fans has been focused on whether or not the team would be in the market for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. According to a report Wednesday morning from Dianna Russini of ESPN, Beckham has narrowed down the list of teams on which he is focusing.

On the day in which he could make his final decision, free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is honing in on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints, per league sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 10, 2021

So, while the Seahawks are just a game out of the final Wild Card spot in the NFC heading in to Week 10, this report has the top teams as the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints. It’s possible that with four of their nine games remaining against the three teams that are at the top of the conference by winning percentage could translate to a lack of interest from Beckham, but until he makes a final decision it’s obviously impossible to rule the Hawks out entirely.