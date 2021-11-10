Chris Carson cleared to return to practice

Sunday the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks will travel to Lambeau Field to take on the 7-2 Green Bay Packers looking to keep their playoff hopes alive for the 2021 season.

Earlier this week future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson was designated to return to practice after having surgery on a torn ligament and a broken finger on his throwing hand. That news for Wilson came after rookie second round pick wide receiver Dee Eskridge was cleared to return to practice prior to the Week 9 bye.

Wednesday yet another key offensive weapon was officially designated to return to the practice field.

So, in addition to getting their starting quarterback and a dangerous offensive threat at receiver, the Seahawks could also see starting running back Chris Carson on the field against the Packers. Obviously there is a significant difference between simply being cleared for practice and being moved to the 53 man roster and ready for gameday, but this is very good news on Carson following reports from the bye about the potential severity of his neck injury.