Chris Carson, Dee Eskridge trending up for Seahawks Sunday in Green Bay

It’s no secret that the Seahawks have little room for error at this point in the season if they still hope to find their way into the playoff picture. Getting their franchise QB back on the field is certainly the right start.

The good news? More reinforcements are on the horizon.

Starting running back Chris Carson has been out since the conclusion of Week 4 with a neck injury. It appeared he may miss the rest of the season, but he’s quickly progressed in his rehab process, and is now ready to return to practice, therefore giving him a chance to return to action on Sunday.

Chris Carson's status for Sunday will be determined by how he makes it through the week of practice. He's no longer experiencing neck discomfort, Pete Carroll says. Another good sign. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 10, 2021

Field Gulls had earlier reported that the Seahawks had designated Carson to return to practice, but had yet to formally indicate that he could play this weekend. This update from head coach Pete Carroll is a definite indication that Carson has the potential to take the field in Week 10.

Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge may be even closer. The second round pick from Western Michigan returned to practice earlier this week, and the signs for his playing status continue to trend upward.

of course, he needs to get through the practice week OK. But all signs #Seahawks are getting is Dee Eskridge is on track to play in Green Bay Sunday for the first time since his concussion in the opener two months ago. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 10, 2021

Eskridge was sidelined in the Week 1 win over the Colts, and the concussion has kept him off the field since then. But barring any setbacks, this looks as if it could be the end of a long recovery process for the rookie, as the Seahawks look to get things going against a second half schedule that includes four games against the top three teams in the conference.