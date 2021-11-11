The “second half of the season” has begun, according to Pete Carroll.

At 3-5 and with many easier games ahead of them, the return of Russell Wilson coincides with essentially a must-split two-game series. Up next: the Green Bay Packers and the $300,000 walking inconsistency that is Aaron Rodgers.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Seattle is a 3.5 point underdog. They opened as a 4-point underdog, until both quarterbacks were presumed eligible to play, at which point the Seahawks gained half a point.

The people at large have faith in neither the possibly-revitalized defense nor Russell Wilson’s bionic hand.

The writers over at TheAthletic.com largely sided with the Packers, including Seahawks reporter Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Similarly, nine out of ten experts from NFL.com have picked Green Bay, by an average of about six points.

As many have pointed out this week, an interesting fact about the Wilson / Rodgers rivalry: neither has beaten the other on the road. It’s 4-4 when you include both regular season and their two playoff appearances.

Yup. The only time this century that the road team has won is in 2008 when Rodgers was a first-year starter in GB and the Seahawks had to start Charlie Frye. https://t.co/2nC73yFxzP — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) November 10, 2021

And here’s how the Field Gulls staff is predicting not just Seahawks vs. Packers but the rest of the NFL’s Week 10 action:

