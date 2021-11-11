Pre-Snap Reads 11/11: What the Seahawks need to do to turn their season around

Seahawks News

Seahawks at Packers spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions as Russell Wilson returns in Week 10 – The Athletic

If it wasn’t obvious, Aaron Rodgers’ absence last week proved why he’s the reigning MVP. Green Bay would probably be nowhere close to 7-2 without him. Rodgers missed the Packers’ 13-7 loss to Kansas City due to COVID protocols.

Opportunity For Redemption Presents Itself to Seattle Seahawks CB Ugo Amadi in Return to Green Bay - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Many Seahawks—and the franchise as a whole—are seeking redemption for 22 years of failure in Green Bay. Among them is cornerback Ugo Amadi, who's had plenty of time to reflect on his last trip to Lambeau Field.

Rost: The 3 things the Seahawks need to do to turn things around

The 3-5 Seahawks have momentum coming off a win and a bye week where a lot of things went right. How can they get back in the playoff mix?

What Seahawks OC Shane Waldron must do in Russell Wilson's return

With Russell Wilson returning from injury, Jake Heaps says pressure is on Seahawks OC Shane Waldron to help Wilson get in a rhythm quickly.

Wednesday Round-Up: Ethan Pocic Taking Things ‘One Day At A Time’ After First Start Of The Season

The Seahawks’ center joined 710 ESPN Seattle to discuss his performance against the Jaguars, what he did during the bye week and more.

The Opposing View: An Insider’s Look At The Seahawks’ Week 10 Opponent, The Green Bay Packers

Five questions from Seahawks.com about this week’s opponent; five answers from Packers.com senior writer Mike Spofford.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury Being Smart - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The head coach has adjusted schedules, especially on Wednesdays to practice smarter and reduce wear and tear.

Anatomy of a 21 Yard Weak Side Off-Tackle TD - Revenge of the Birds

Background: Nov 7, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA.

The 49ers are a talented mess, and that’s why Kyle Shanahan has to go - Niners Nation

The next year will be pivotal for the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan has not done enough to earn the franchise’s trust.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 9 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the good, the bad and the ugly from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 9 loss.

Los Angeles Rams' 2021 Midseason Awards - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Which Los Angeles Rams players have stood out the most at the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season?

Rams fans unsure of what to think of the Brycen Hopkins situation - Turf Show Times

Will the second-year tight end make an appearance in 2021?

Around The NFL

2021 NFL midseason report - What we've learned, questions and record projections for all 32 teams

We're officially at the midway point of the NFL's first 18-week season. What are the biggest takeaways and questions that need to be answered?

Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb says he's confused by NFL's 'weird' fines

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said he's confused by the fines he has accrued from the NFL this season.

Mike Zimmer says Vikings player hospitalized due to COVID-19 symptoms

A player on the Minnesota Vikings was reportedly hospitalized due to COVID-19 symptoms. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed a player went to the emergency room Tuesday night due to shortness of breath.

Mid-season awards, taunting penalties & what does OBJ really have left?

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Dan Wetzel this week for a conversation about the reignited backlash against taunting penalties, sparked by a questionable call against Chicago's Cassius Marsh on Monday Night Football. Washington Football Team star edge rusher Chase Young also calls in for five minutes to give his thoughts on the taunting penalty, WFT's upcoming name change & his work with USAA in honor of Veteran's Day this Thursday.

Cardinals, Rams, Cowboys Head Up Midseason Awards | Football Outsiders

With the midpoint of the season finally here, Bryan and Andrew try to piece together some midseason awards, and reveal that they've had their eyes very much on just one of the two conferences.

Justin Fields, Tristan Vizciano Lead First-Half Losers | Football Outsiders

With the Loser League season half done, let's put together the best team of Losers that the NFL has had to offer so far!

NFL rookie rankings at halfway point of 2021 season: Bears' Justin Fields rising

Daniel Jeremiah updates his ranking of the NFL's 25 best rookies. Where does Bears QB Justin Fields land after his impressive performance against the Steelers on Monday night?