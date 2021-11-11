Seahawks release encouraging injury report ahead of Packers game

After the Seattle Seahawks’ Wednesday practice ahead of their matchup with the Green Bay Packers, they released their official injury report. The report features some very encouraging injury classifications for some players that were major question marks heading into this week.

A fairly clean injury report for the Seahawks today. Reminder: these reports don’t have to include Chris Carson, Russell Wilson or Dee Eskridge pic.twitter.com/ve8cBNIwhm — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 11, 2021

Starters DK Metcalf, Brandon Shell, DJ Reed, and Sidney Jones were all full practice participants. Alex Collins and Jamarco Jones were limited while Cody Barton did not practice due to a quadricep injury that he suffered against the Jaguars before the bye week.

One may notice in looking at the injury report that Russell Wilson, Chris Carson, and Dee Eskridge were all not listed. However, as they were all just cleared to return to practice the report does not have to include them. Russell Wilson is expected to start this weekend in a possible notable QB matchup against Aaron Rodgers, as the two future Hall of Famers may both be returning from their (quite different) respective absences.

It is left to be seen if Carson or Eskridge will be able to play on Sunday, but as for Carson, Pete Carroll said that Chris, “wants to go for it next week... He’s really determined to get that done.”