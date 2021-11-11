FTR: The OBJ sweepstakes are over

It’s been an unusually news filled week in mid-November for the NFL. As fans and observers await the return to the field of two Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers this weekend, along with the circus surrounding the fact that three time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

Fans of both the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers had hoped their team would add Beckham for the stretch run, and many had even posited that the winner of the Packers-Seahawks tilt on Sunday could be the front runner for OBJ’s services. However, according to reports on Thursday afternoon, OBJ won’t be catching passes for either of those teams this season.

#Odell Beckham Jr is signing a 1-year deal with the #Rams. His deal is finalized. LA loads up after Odell makes an incredibly difficult decision. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

So, while the San Francisco 49ers didn’t have the cap space to make a claim for Beckham on waivers, and the Seahawks had quarterback Russell Wilson reach out to recruit him to Seattle, in the end he decided to head to SoCal and the bright lights of Hollywood. There he’ll join forces with a revitalized Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford, whose Los Angeles Rams are in a two horse race to win the NFC West now that they don’t have a goof at quarterback.