The Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr and Twitter reacted

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, which means the NFL trade deadline has passed and team rosters are pretty much set for the stretch run. Except, of course, for when they’re not like when the Cleveland Browns on Monday released three time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, setting off a storm of speculation from fans of teams across the NFL.

Multiple fanbases, from the Seattle Seahawks to the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and all the way to the New England Patriots, were certain the best landing spot for OBJ would be with their team. Then, of course, Sean McVay and Les Snead swooped in and, without sending any draft picks to any other team, added Beckham to the roster of the Los Angeles Rams.

That, of course came as a surprise to many, and Twitter does what it often does in those situations, react entirely rationally.

In any case, before reports even emerged that the Rams could be involved, Los Angeles cornerback Jalen Ramsey hinted something could be coming by retweeting his own retweet from the week prior, just before Von Miller was acquired from the Broncos.

Just feeling this mood again https://t.co/Br7oqoFVqD — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 11, 2021

And before too long the Rams team account made it official.

OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it.



The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. pic.twitter.com/AX6vM4mWXw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

In any case, here are some other reactions from Twitter.

Wow! This just in from Van Jefferson: pic.twitter.com/2ewul5J4AA — Fantasy Gazette (@FantasyGazette_) November 11, 2021

Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Because why tf not at this point https://t.co/1SuNFtVj9T — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 11, 2021

Rams borrowing more money than the Fed https://t.co/vmBhIpoTbe — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) November 11, 2021

This #Rams squad is going to be the second team in #NFL history to win a Super Bowl at home — Brooke Kromer (@BrookeKromer) November 11, 2021

Would you rather spend Nov-Jan in Wisconsin or California, gee tough choice — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 11, 2021

The Rams are so scared of Jimmy Garoppolo — lindsey ok (taylor’s version) (@lindseyyok) November 11, 2021

Me, holding the monkey's paw: Please let me see OBJ play in Seattle every year — Slagsgiving (@MickSlagger) November 11, 2021

Pretty weird Odell didn’t choose to be the number 3 WR for the 3-5 team with a defensive head coach. — bk (@_bkuh_) November 11, 2021

I hope ppl who thought Seahawks didn't need OBJ because they already got Tyler/DK look at the Rams -- who have Cooper Kupp on a record pace & other good pass catchers -- as a lesson that only thing better than having good football players is having *more* good football players — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 11, 2021

All this to stop Jamal Adams and LJ Collier https://t.co/EKvglp0KMw — Andre (@SeahawkBanners) November 11, 2021

Going back to 2016 and telling you that, in 2021, Odell is the third-best receiver on his team behind this man pic.twitter.com/3mdRQjEl22 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 11, 2021

Going from Baker to Stafford because your dad posted a video on IG is some incredible posting and you have to respect it — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 11, 2021

Rams source on deal “We came in a bit late —but we gave him best shot. Sold great QB. 65% pass. Single coverage.”



Looks like OBJ couldn’t pass up opportunity to play with Stafford, pass first offense & the almost certain single cov that will come from playing along Kupp & Woods — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 11, 2021

Assuming the #Rams signed OBJ for somewhere between the minimum and $1M for the rest of the year I cant see the "all in" statements. They saved about $1M with the Jackson cut and in theory OBJ may net them a comp pick in the future too. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 11, 2021

Sources: Odell’s final 2 teams came down to the #Rams and #Packers (who remained his preferred destination). Not once did OBJ feel like GB was all-in. On the flip side, he spoke w/Sean McVay, who was able to creatively detail the multitude of ways he’d maximize OBJ’s talents. https://t.co/NEzQNqAJsp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 11, 2021

Yeah the Cardinals might have traded for DeAndre Hopkins and revived AJ Green, the 49ers might have traded for Sanders the year they made the SB, the Rams might have gotten OBJ, but remember when the Seahawks got a month out of Brandon Marshall and a few catches from Josh Gordon? — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) November 11, 2021

In any case, at least the Seahawks will be back on the field this Sunday, meaning there will be actual football to discuss soon.