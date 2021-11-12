Finally an interesting piece of news this dreary second week of November.

The Seattle Seahawks have the most to gain (or lose) out of the entire NFC this week.

With the dreadful start and the state of the NFC wild card, Seattle has found themselves in the 20s far more often than not this season. Whereas the Green Bay Packers have already nearly clinched their puny little North division, Week 10 holds a 24% swing in playoff chances for the Seahawks.

Seattle’s primarily in this position because of how well the bye week went for them. Nearly everyone of interest in the NFC Wildcard race is now floundering around 3-5, 4-5, 4-4, etc.

The AFC is a completely different story, with no divisional leaders outside the Tennessee Titans more than a game ahead of second place. Big, crazy swings take place over there.

Russell Wilson returns at the most crucial time for the Seahawks, who must win this week or next Sunday to keep any real postseason hope alive.